My perfect weekend with Charlie Lim

WHO: Multi-talented musician Charlie Lim juggles music-making with producing duties. The 32-year-old, who is married to ceramicist Jeanette Wee, recently received the National Arts Council's Young Artist Award. His new single, part of the Utopia Reimagined series for the Foundation for The Arts and Social Enterprise, will be released online on Jan 14.

"What keeps me sane right now is boxing. I'm quite a boxing fan, so that takes my mind off work. I usually spend about two hours at the gym on Saturdays, avoiding any existential crisis while I'm getting punched in the face.

I've been boxing regularly for about 41/2 years at Spartans Boxing Club in Joo Chiat. It's been quite an obsession. I even named my sophomore album Check-Hook, which is a boxing move. I try to train three to four times a week. Being able to join and keep up with the gym's fight team has been a goal of mine.

I'm trying my best to sleep before 3am, just to get a bit more of a routine. Being an artist and freelancer, it's not that easy. But I believe structure and having a routine help a bit.

I also spend time with my wife on weekends. It could be anything from binge-watching Netflix to going cycling, or we cook every now and then. I'm not a great cook by any means, but I guess it's just become more of a necessity over this pandemic period. I can make a decent oyakodon. It's very easy. We cook simple things.

I follow my drummer's page for great recipes and general nutrition/training advice. He's been a real inspiration. You can follow him on @nindgabeet and his alter ego @recovering_fatass on Instagram. I would highly recommend reading his blog too at wenmingsoh.wixsite.com/recoveringfatass''