My Perfect Weekend with Carine Ang, senior programme director at 96.3 Hao FM

Who: Ms Carine Ang, senior programme director at Mandarin radio station 96.3 Hao FM. Also known as Jingyun, she co-hosts the Good Morning People segment on Mondays to Fridays from 6 to 10am with fellow DJs Deming and Jieqi. With a passion in radio, the 48-year-old has hosted a wide array of programmes covering just about everything from current affairs to entertainment. She became a radio presenter in 1997, and her nurturing nature has made her one of the most sought-after emcees for counselling and community service-related events. She is also adept at facilitating financial or health seminars, and is a columnist with Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News. In her free time, she belts out tunes and shares her love of music with her listeners on Facebook Live.

“If I have no official duties, I like to wind down over the weekends. I will have breakfast at my favourite eatery, Plain Vanilla in Neil Road, and then grab a nice coffee at a cafe in the afternoon. Apart from food, reading and writing are also part of my weekend routine.

I also enjoy singing and drinking at home with family and friends. To me, these sharing and bonding sessions are important. One particular wine I like is Collard-Picard Racines, a champagne from France. If the weather is nice, I will go for a short picnic in places where I can relax, such as East Coast Park and the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Apart from a picnic mat, I also have my own foldable picnic table, with grooves that can hold glasses. I received the table as a birthday present.

At times, I will also visit various attractions, such as Gardens by the Bay or Jewel Changi Airport.

I will usually end the day with a good dinner with friends and family, accompanied by some nice champagne. I recently tried a champagne, Lete-Vautrain 204 Brut, and found that it goes well with local cuisine.”