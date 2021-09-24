My Perfect Weekend with Benjamin Tan

WHO: Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan, 28, has appeared in productions such as My Guardian Angels (2020) and the recently premiered Channel 8 long-form series The Heartland Hero, which will wrap up production only at the end of the year.

He also recently partnered a friend to open Chef Bui Bui, a fusion Western food stall at the Koufu foodcourt at Enterprise One in Kaki Bukit.

"As an actor, my days off are not necessarily on weekends, but I spent my most recent time off working as a cashier at the new stall. I was there the whole morning and afternoon. Business has been surprisingly very good, even on weekends, even though we're in an industrial area.

We are sold out on weekdays too. I'm not sure whether it's because we're new and there's a frenzy to try our food, but if the business keeps up, we'll be able to break even by the end of the year.

As for my ideal weekend, I would have packed it with activities like canoeing at the Kallang River in the past. But I'm a bit lazy to apply sunblock, so I become really tanned over time, which is not great for filming.

Now, on my days off, I want to spend time with my dog Toki. I hired a dog communicator once to find out what he was thinking and apparently, he complained I didn't take him out enough. I have a bicycle with a dog seat, so he enjoys cycling with me.

I also like to tend to my plants. I have more than 30 pots right now and acquired a few expensive species recently, such as the Florida Beauty, which has beautiful variegated leaves. I've really poured my heart and soul into them. My Florida Beauty had five leaves when I first got it and now there is a new one unfurling.

I don't like leaving the more expensive plants outside, so I'm thinking of setting up an indoor greenhouse for them. I've seen people do it with Ikea cabinets and I'm keen to try it.''