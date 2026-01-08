My Perfect Weekend with actress Adele Wong

Who: Singaporean artiste Adele Wong has been acting since the mid-2000s. She has appeared in TV shows such as the Channel 5 drama 128 Circle (2019) and Channel 8 fantasy Fixing Fate (2025), as well as the Chinese New Year movies I Want To Be Boss (2025) and the upcoming A Good Fortune (2026), which opens in Singapore cinemas on Jan 29.

Wong, who is in her early 40s, is also among the voice talents featured in the immersive virtual-reality experience VR60 – Experience Singapore’s Timeless Story, currently on at creative lifestyle destination New Bahru’s Lawn until March 29.

This experience, which can be paid for using SG Culture Pass credits, uses storytelling, music and technology to bring Singapore’s cultural heritage to life.

A descendant of the founder of Tai Thean Kew Circus, which operated here from the 1930s to 1980s , Wong has written a book on the circus’ history, Life Beyond The Big Top (2016), and is working on a short film based on it.

“I am very close to my grandmother, Madam Sze Ling Fen, who used to be an acrobat and tightrope walker with the Tai Thean Kew Circus.

I grew up watching her rehearse and sew costumes at home for shows, well into her 50s. Now at 92, with diabetes and knee problems, she prefers not to venture too far from her neighbourhood.

A fun weekend for me would be taking her out of her comfort zone to what I call ‘trendy experiences’, which are new, fun and exciting. I want her to enjoy her golden years, and see Singapore in its glory today.

For her most recent birthday in September 2025, we had dinner at the Haidilao restaurant at Plaza Singapura with my mother and younger sister one weekend. My grandmother typically does not tolerate the hustle and bustle of town, saying everything is loud and expensive. But I talked her into experiencing the wonderful service and fun Hadilao is known for.

I asked the restaurant in advance for the full Haidilao birthday experience. So, t he staff wished her happy birthday upon arrival and decorated our private corner with balloons and glowing lights. One staff performed the noodle dance – stretching dough and twirling it into noodles – to Gangnam Style (2012) by South Korean rapper Psy.

When it was time to sing the birthday song, the staff wheeled in a birthday cake with a glowing LED board, all the while clapping and singing. My grandmother was entertained by the celebration and said it was such a thrill.

Given her circus career, I also take her to catch circus acts whenever they perform here on weekends, such as Cirque du Soleil – Kooza in 2017 and Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh! in 2024. I also plan to take her to see Kooza again when it returns in February 2026. Seeing her smile makes me happy, and is the best part of my weekends. ”

Singaporean actress Adele Wong (right) with her grandmother, Madam Sze Ling Fen (left), at the Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh! circus performance at Marina Bay Sands in 2024. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ADELE WONG

