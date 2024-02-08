My Perfect Weekend with actor Xu Bin

Who: China-born, Singapore-based actor Xu Bin is known for his roles in Channel 8 dramas, such as Doppelganger (2018) and My Star Bride (2021). He is now in the thriller Kill Sera Sera, which is Mediacorp’s first M18 Chinese-language series. The series, which also stars Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan, streams on mewatch.

Xu will perform in Mediacorp’s Lunar New Year’s Eve Special 2024, which airs live on Feb 9 at 10.30pm on Channel 8, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. The 34-year-old NoonTalk artiste will soon be embarking on another local Chinese drama project, tentatively titled If Tomorrow Comes.

He is married to Evelyn Wang, 33, who is from Wuhan, China, and the couple have two kids – son Ethan, five, and daughter Elyse, two.

“My weekends are mostly spent with my kids, who have various enrichment classes. If I am free, I will accompany them to these lessons.

Saturday mornings are for their Heguru classes, which is for early childhood brain development. When my son was very young, the teachers would show flashcards to him. It was so fast, I wondered if he registered any of it. But now that he is older, I feel that it has probably subconsciously trained him to memorise and learn things faster.

Our Saturday afternoons are usually free, so we fill the time with activities such as going to an indoor playground or having playdates with other parents who have young kids.

Our family recently visited The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum at Lorong Chencharu in Yishun with (fellow NoonTalk artiste and actress) Kimberly Chia’s family. She has a son who will be two in 2024.

There were many tortoises and turtles of different sizes and our kids got to feed them. My son likes animals, so he enjoyed it. But my daughter was a bit scared when the tortoises and turtles crawled towards her.

Sometimes, we go to the Singapore Zoo. We recently went to the newly opened Bird Paradise in Mandai, which was really nice.

On Sunday mornings, my kids have swimming lessons at Little Splashes Aquatics. I think swimming is a sport where they are least likely to be injured and it is a full-body workout, which is good for them to train and strengthen their bodies.

I also think swimming is a no-fuss sport that you can do alone, unlike, say, basketball, which requires you to get a team together to play.

In the afternoons, my son goes for drawing lessons. He is being privately taught by my wife’s cousin, who lives in Singapore and has won drawing competitions in China.

Then in the evenings, he has basketball lessons. It is a private class with some of my neighbours’ kids.