My Perfect Weekend with actor-singer Lim Yu-Beng

Who: Lim Yu-Beng, 58, who made his name acting in theatre, film and television. While many might recognise him from roles in shows such as television police drama Triple Nine (1995 to 1999), heartland film Singapore Dreaming (2006) and international movies like period drama Anna And The King (1999), not many know he is also a singer and songwriter. He recently released his debut album of self-written folk-rock songs, Notes To Self, which is available on music streaming site Spotify.

Active in the local theatre scene, he has won three accolades at the Life! Theatre Awards – Best Actor in 2005 for The Lover and The Dumb Waiter, and Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for Bent, and was part of the Best Ensemble Acting winner in 2002 for Animal Farm.

He has a daughter, 26-year-old actress Lim Shi-An, with his former wife, actress Tan Kheng Hua, 61.

“As someone whose work isn’t confined to standard office hours, I don’t really have weekends.

Very often, I am working on weekends and, honestly, work is my favourite thing to do. But when I get a chance, these are the things I often do – and they can happen any day of the week, as long as I’m not working.

I have weekly dinners with my parents. This is always an occasion. Buah keluak, Penang laksa as they are both from Penang, nasi ulam with ulam from our own plants, and a couple of bottles of wine.

That has been the sort of thing we do for decades now, and something my daughter Shi-An has grown up with.

I also love hitting the trails, often in the Dairy Farm, Chestnut or Mandai area. I have always been a terrible runner, but for some reason, I can walk for hours in the forest. I love seeing the animals and plants, and get really annoyed when I see people littering there.

There are also animals on our urban trails. I sometimes walk around Joo Chiat and I have seen some lovely cats in the alleyways. In fact, I have written a couple of songs about them. One is called The Cat From Everitt Road, from my album Notes To Self.

If it is not a busy period, I love to catch some live music. It is usually either jazz at Simply Jazz or Cool Cats – I am always in awe of Singaporean jazz singer Alemay Fernandez – or rock ’n’ roll at The Blackbird.

The resident band Reverie at The Blackbird are absurdly good. My pals, the Rock Rosettes, often play there and Rachel Lu, who fronts the band, blows the roof off the house.

I also love just being at home, either alone or with a loved one. Bliss.”