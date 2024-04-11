My Perfect Weekend with actor-singer Benjamin Kheng

Who: Benjamin Kheng, 33, Singaporean actor and singer-songwriter. He stars as a boxer in The Last Bout, a Mediacorp drama series set in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Now streaming on mewatch and Mediacorp Drama YouTube Channel, the show will make its television debut on Channel 5 on April 29 at 10pm.

Kheng released his latest album, Gloomy Boogie, in 2023. On April 9, K-pop girl group Itzy – who performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 6 – posted on social media a video of them singing a rendition of their song Untouchable with Kheng. He posted his solo cover of the track on April 4 as a teaser for the collaboration. The member of pop band The Sam Willows, who are on hiatus, is married to local actress, host and former radio DJ Naomi Yeo.

“In my 20s, I’d try to sleep in past noon because I’m horrible with alcohol. But in my 30s, I’m stupidly excited about a morning workout, whether it is throwing things around in a gym or heading out for some water sports. I would wake-surf every day if it did not cost a limb.

Saturday is friendship day. I get a few silly friends, my wife and my dog Bailey, google a new hyped-up food outlet and book the spot next to it because I am scared of crowds, but still a sucker for trends and capitalism.

Then we go home to nap because I am a nap king. I can’t function without shutting down for a while after being social. If it is raining, it is at least a two-hour nap – you know that feels good.

Dinner would be a fun event or night out with people, preferably a music gig, or just crashing one of my boys’ homes and having a game night, whether it is table-top gaming or something on the PlayStation. Our latest fad is (fighting game) Tekken.

On Sundays, I get up early and catch the live telecast of a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with a few friends, watch them lose to some lousy team and let that ruin the rest of my day. Which is inadvisable, because Sunday is family day. It is lunch with my side of the pond, rowdy and chaotic, with added pets.

Then, it is an afternoon nap, some groceries in a non-crowded place, team spring-cleaning with the wife and then off to her side of the family for a much more peaceful dinner with way less salt than my bloodstream is used to, which is a good thing.

Then I head home and finish the Sunday by getting walked by my dog.”