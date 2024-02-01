My Perfect Weekend with actor-director Jack Neo

Who: Singaporean film-maker Jack Neo, 64, who has directed local films such as I Not Stupid (2002) and The King Of Musang King (2023). His latest comedy is Money No Enough 3, which he also stars in. It is showing in Singapore cinemas.

The sequel focuses on three long-time buddies (played by Neo and his long-time collaborators Mark Lee and Henry Thia) and their families who find themselves navigating a rapidly evolving digital age in Singapore.

Neo is married to Ms Irene Kng, 58, finance manager of his production company J Team Productions. They have a daughter and three sons, aged 19 to 32, as well as three grandsons, aged one to five.

“My weekend’s biggest highlight is on Sunday mornings, when I organise a walk and singalong session with the community.

I founded Lao Peng You Pa Pa Zao, or PPZ, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with fellow actors Henry Thia, Ben Logan and Terence Cao. This is a volunteer initiative which encourages people to come together to exercise and stay healthy, while making friends along the way.

We started organising weekly morning walks to Bukit Timah Hill once safe-distancing measures were relaxed. Fifty-eight people turned up for the first session in June 2022.

In the few weeks after that, even more people turned up, and I decided to hold the walks on flat ground so more people can join us.

We meet at open fields next to MRT stations and walk to an open area to sit down and sing songs, before walking back. The total walking distance is typically 6 to 7km.

Around 450 people showed up on Jan 14, our 85th walk. We met at Stadium MRT station at 7.30am and did warm-up exercises at the steps near the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After that, we crossed the Tanjong Rhu Suspension Bridge and walked along the Tanjong Rhu Promenade Park Connector, all the while singing as if we were on a basic military training route march.

We stopped at an open area near the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant and sat down for a singalong session of oldies, accompanied by a keyboardist and guitarist.

In between songs, my team also shared with participants the latest news, as well as various pieces of knowledge, such as how to use the mobile phone or avoid scams.