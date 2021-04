SINGAPORE - Christie Ng, 41, commonly known as Xiaozhu("little pig" in Chinese), is SPH Radio station UFM100.3's assistant programme director and a presenter on its weekday morning show. The bilingual emcee also hosts corporate dinner and dance events as well as award presentations.

An ardent fan of Taiwanese rock band Mayday, she joined the radio industry after graduating from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in 2001. She is married to a physiotherapist and they have no children.