WHO Actor Romeo Tan, 36, came to prominence in 2010 when he finished fourth in Channel 8's talent hunt Star Search. Since then, the popular Mediacorp actor has become a leading man, starring in dramas such as Happy Prince (2020) and Life Less Ordinary (2017). His latest series, Soul Old Yet So Young, is currently showing.

Last year, the bachelor moved into an apartment at Marina One Residences, where he lives with his dog Tigger.