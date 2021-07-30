My Perfect Weekend: Linying

Who: Linying, 27, is one of the singers and composers behind this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song, The Road Ahead.

She recently emerged from a two-year hiatus with a new solo single, Daylight Blows Into One Door, co-written with American musician Chris Walla, formerly from indie rock luminaries Death Cab For Cutie.

The singer made headlines in 2016 when her debut single, Sticky Leaves, went viral on music streaming service Spotify's international charts. She is also known in the global electronic music scene for her collaborations with artistes such as German DJ and music producer Felix Jaehn.

Her music has also been used in television shows such as drama series Industry (2020) on HBO and reality series Terrace House (2012 to 2020) on Netflix.

"Ice cream tastes only as good as the intensity with which you wanted it beforehand. This is something I've learnt from the anxiousness that overcomes me as I'm picking a flavour, always gunning for the feeling of satisfaction that's sure to come when I've got it right.

I may be a 'chocolate person' according to a personality quiz, but if I happen to walk past a restaurant and get a whiff of basil that reminds me of Italy, I become a 'pistachio person' that day instead.

My point is this: If you're after perfection, choosing an ice cream flavour really becomes an exercise in listening to yourself. This applies to a variety of things - wall decor, career switches, life partners and weekends.

I had a perfect weekend two weeks ago.