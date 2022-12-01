My Perfect Weekend: Celebrity fitness trainer Lucas Lim

WHO: Mr Lucas Lim is a celebrity trainer and the director of Fitluc gym in Keong Saik Road. The 32-year-old, who has had supporting roles in local drama series such as Tanglin (2015 to 2018) and When Duty Calls 2 (2022), is a personal trainer to stars including Tay Ying and Lee Teng. He is married to Ms Jang Shiki, a 31-year-old travel and lifestyle influencer who also does marketing for an airline. They have a one-year-old daughter, Sapphire.

“My weekends are now very different from what they used to be. In the past, I worked a lot on weekends, as my gym operates then. I slept really late as well.

But in June, after a holiday in Australia, my wife, mother-in-law, daughter and I caught Covid-19. While I tested negative after a week, it took me two months to recover from the cough, which affected my fitness training and routine badly.

That made me realise I should probably take things easier and slower. Now, I go to bed around midnight and get a full eight hours of sleep. My energy has been great.

I also really appreciate spending weekends with my family. It has been a beautiful journey with my daughter. We used to push her around in a pram, but she has started to walk recently.

Once she walks more, we hope to take her to the parks near where we live in the east, such as East Coast and Pasir Ris parks.

We have been to Gardens by the Bay three or four times in the last six months because we got an annual family pass. The Garden Rhapsody light and sound show is nice, and my daughter likes it.

We also visited the Sakura Matsuri (a cherry blossom display) at the Gardens in 2022. It is not easy to travel freely with children, so it is good to have these options to explore in Singapore.

My wife and I also take turns spending time with our parents. Sometimes we do dinner on Friday with my parents, then hang out with my in-laws on Saturday. We all live in the east, so our go-to restaurant is Jumbo Seafood near East Coast Park. We also went to House Of Seafood at Punggol Settlement recently.

I exercise and work out too since I have to lead by example as a trainer. I run on weekends around my neighbourhood, which is relaxing. Cardio is very important to fitness and I always run at least 5km. I do not have a particular route. I like to explore and go to different areas nearby.

I go to community gyms for my training too. I get a full-body workout exercising my upper body, chest and back with bench presses, deadlifts, pull-ups and some exercises for accessory muscles.

I do some dance training too – I am a street dancer and mainly do popping. In fact, I met my wife many years ago at an inter-varsity dance competition.

With my family and business, I do not dance as much as I used to, but in September, I spent a weekend competing at 5 Of A Kind Street Dance Festival. I did not win anything, but it was nice to participate and mingle with everyone.”