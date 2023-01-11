My movie character may be a failure, but I am a success: HK actor Dayo Wong

SINGAPORE – In his upcoming movie A Guilty Conscience, popular Hong Kong comedian-actor Dayo Wong plays a sharp-tongued lawyer who lashes out at others due to his deep-seated insecurities.

In real life, however, the 62-year-old brims with confidence.

Over a Zoom interview last Friday with local media, Wong described how different he is from his latest on-screen persona in A Guilty Conscience, which opens in cinemas on Jan 21.

In the legal drama, his barrister character Adrian Lam mishandles a child abuse case in a moment of irresponsible negligence, and indirectly sentences his innocent client to prison for 17 years. He is plagued by regret and seizes the opportunity for a retrial, hoping to right his wrong and punish the true culprit.

“His tongue is ruthless, partly because he feels he should be very successful, but believes his talent is not appreciated by society. He cannot wait to make big bucks, but can’t seem to get rich, and his wife has run away. So he is deeply unhappy,” said Wong

“I, however, am a very successful person,” he added in jest. “If I want to drink coffee, someone will bring it to me. I don’t have the mentality of a failure like Adrian Lam.”

After all, Wong – who sold out 26 stand-up comedy shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum in 2018 – has been billed as the greatest stand-up comedian in the Cantonese-speaking world, and has performed to fans in Canada and the United States.

However, his Midas touch does not extend to his acting work as much.

Looking back at his 30-year film career, which include movies such as Only Fools Fall In Love (1995) and Temporary Family (2014), Wong said: “Others have told me there was a period of time when I was not really recognised. But to be honest, I did not feel underappreciated. I know so many talented people, and I have never felt that I was very talented.”