My Chemical Romance postpones sold-out April Singapore concert, adds one more show

My Chemical Romance will now perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10 and 11.

SINGAPORE – American alternative rock band My Chemical Romance has postponed their sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium, originally scheduled for April 28 , 2026 . The band will now instead play two shows at the same venue on Nov 10 and 11.

The new dates are part of a rescheduling of their Asian tour, which also includes stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.

According to ticketing agency Sistic, all existing tickets are automatically transferred to the Nov 10 show. Fans who are unable to attend the new date may request a refund.

Sistic will announce ticketing details for the additional show, as well as refunds, later.

“These shows are not cancelled,” the band wrote in an Instagram post, adding they are looking forward to seeing their fans in November. “Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The shows come almost two decades after the emo/pop-punk icons’ only other performance here at Singapore Expo’s Max Pavilion in 2007.

The New Jersey quartet are best known for 2000s emo anthems such as Welcome To The Black Parade (2006), Helena (2004) and I’m Not Okay (I Promise) (2004).

Formed in 2001, the band released debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love the following year and rose to become one of the most prominent rock bands of the 2000s.

At the 2006 MTV Asia Awards in Thailand, the band won Favourite Breakthrough Artist and Favourite Video for Helena.

Their third album, The Black Parade (2006), is regarded as a watershed release for emo music.

The band split up in 2013 and reunited in 2019. In July, they kicked off their global Long Live The Black Parade Tour, in which they will play The Black Parade album in its entirety and includes dates in North and South America.

The band are fronted by singer Gerard Way, who is also the author of the award-winning comic book and science-fiction Netflix series The Umbrella Academy (2019 to 2024).

My Chemical Romance