Musician Sezairi lost the ability to sing when the pandemic hit

SINGAPORE - Things are looking up for singer-songwriter Sezairi.

His third album Violets Aren't Blue is out, a few months after he became the first local musician to have a song clock more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

It is a far cry from a few years ago when the pandemic hit - he was in such low spirits that he lost the ability to sing.

"The pandemic really slapped me in the face," the 35-year-old says in a Zoom interview, adding that it scuppered his plans to go overseas to work on new music.

Gigs also dried up as various restrictions kicked in.

"I don't know what it was, but I slept a lot, I didn't eat properly."

Eventually, he got round to writing Raindrops, one of the tunes on his new album. "But when I was recording that song in the studio, I couldn't sing. And that was the first time in my decade-long career as a recording artiste that I couldn't sing.

"That was a really difficult time for me because I didn't know what to do. I went to the doctor, I went to the ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialist, to see what's wrong with my throat, but nothing was wrong at all."

After much soul-searching, he concluded that music was his cure.

"I had to force myself to sing, so that my body would naturally feel like it's eased off all of this anxiety."

He gets emotional when he listens to Raindrops today because the positive feedback he received for the track inspired him to work on more songs.

"I took it upon myself to kind of just do whatever I could to get out of this headspace, so that I could focus on writing songs that weren't so depressing," says the singer who came to fame after winning the third season of reality television show Singapore Idol in 2009.

"I wanted to give a little bit of hope, not so much for the audience as for myself."