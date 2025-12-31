Musician Lee Si Song returns to Singapore after recovery from cerebral haemorrhage in Beijing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lee Wei Song (right) in a photo with his brother Lee Si Song on social media on Dec 29.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown songwriter-producer Lee Si Song, who suffered a sudden cerebral haemorrhage in Beijing, China, in September, has returned to Singapore.

His older twin brother, fellow songwriter-producer Lee Wei Song, shared a photo of them on social media on Dec 29. Si Song appeared to be in good spirits and looked well in the photo.

”Congratulations to Si Song on his recovery and discharge from hospital, and his return to Singapore,” he wrote in Chinese. “Wishing everyone a happy new year. May you all be safe and healthy.”

Si Song, 59, told Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News through his manager that he had just been discharged from a hospital in Beijing a few days ago and would need to rest in Singapore for some time.

Wei Song and Si Song are the brains behind the melodies of many Mandopop classics. They include Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung’s A Thousand Reasons To Be Sad (1995), Taiwanese artiste Jam Hsiao’s Princess (2009) and home-grown singer Stefanie Sun’s Against The Light (2007).

The Lees celebrated their 40 years in the music industry in 2024 by holding the Lee Weisong & Lee Sisong – Forty For You: A 40-Year Musical Journey Concert in Singapore on Dec 31 that year.

The twins went to Beijing in September to attend the Weibo Music Awards and receive the Golden Leaf Honour.

Wei Song told Shin Min in October that his brother felt unwell on the eve of the ceremony and suspected that he had had a stroke. Si Song was then taken to hospital, and a CT scan revealed that he had suffered from a brain haemorrhage, which required surgery.

“Fortunately, the haemorrhage was minor, and the operation was timely and successful,” Wei Song told Shin Min then.

However, he disclosed that the haemorrhage was compressing Si Song’s nerves, affecting his speech and mobility on his left side.

“Si Song began physical therapy soon after the operation,” Wei Song said. “He has been very proactive in his treatment, so his speech and motor skills are recovering very quickly. I believe that with continued training, he will definitely be able to return to normal work and life.”

Si Song missed the 30th-anniversary concert of Lee Wei Song Music Academy held in Singapore on Nov 7 due to his rehabilitation treatment at the hospital in Beijing.

However, he was able to attend the Forty For You concert held in Beijing on Nov 29, as he took to the stage in a wheelchair to meet the fans.