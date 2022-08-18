Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
2. (2) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
3. (3) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
4. (4) As It Was - Harry Styles
5. (-) Hype Boy - NewJeans
6. (6) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
7. (5) Forever 1 - Girls' Generation
8. (7) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
9. (-) Attention - NewJeans
10. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
• For the week of Aug 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
3. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
4. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles
5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
8. (8) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
9. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. (12) Red Scarf - WeiBird
• For the week of Aug 15
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Break My Soul - Beyonce
2. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (2) About D**n Time - Lizzo
4. (4) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
5. (-) Staying Alive - DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby
6. (7) Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
7. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
8. (9) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
9. (6) First Class - Jack Harlow
10. (-) Bad Decisions - Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg
• For the week of Aug 20
KKBOX
1. (49) The Endless Rumination - Bestards
2. (2) Graduation - Eric Chou
3. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou
4. (5) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan
5. (-) Forever Yours - Bestards
6. (78) Rain Or Shine - Bestards
7. (7) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
8. (11) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (-) The Planet - Bestards
10. (-) The Fool - Bestards
• For the week ending Aug 11 in Singapore