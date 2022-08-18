Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

2. (2) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

3. (3) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

4. (4) As It Was - Harry Styles

5. (-) Hype Boy - NewJeans

6. (6) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

7. (5) Forever 1 - Girls' Generation

8. (7) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

9. (-) Attention - NewJeans

10. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

• For the week of Aug 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

3. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

4. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (8) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

9. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (12) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of Aug 15

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Break My Soul - Beyonce

2. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (2) About D**n Time - Lizzo

4. (4) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

5. (-) Staying Alive - DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby

6. (7) Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

7. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

8. (9) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

9. (6) First Class - Jack Harlow

10. (-) Bad Decisions - Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg

• For the week of Aug 20

KKBOX

1. (49) The Endless Rumination - Bestards

2. (2) Graduation - Eric Chou

3. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

4. (5) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan

5. (-) Forever Yours - Bestards

6. (78) Rain Or Shine - Bestards

7. (7) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

8. (11) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (-) The Planet - Bestards

10. (-) The Fool - Bestards

• For the week ending Aug 11 in Singapore