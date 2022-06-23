Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

4. (3) Yet To Come - BTS

5. (-) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

6. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

7. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

8. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

9. (9) Ghost - Justin Bieber

10. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of June 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (-) Yet To Come - BTS

4. (2) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

5. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

7. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

8. (-) Run BTS - BTS

9. (-) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

10. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

• For the week of June 20 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

3. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. (5) About D**n Time - Lizzo

5. (4) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (7) Big Energy - Latto

8. (8) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. (10) Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny

10. (-) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

• For the week of June 25

KKBOX

1. (5) Miss You 3000 - 831

2. (12) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831

3. (17) I Don't Miss You Miss You - 831

4. (16) Why I Cried - 831

5. (19) The Best Ending - 831

6. (20) Young Guns - 831

7. (32) Not Your Business - 831

8. (25) East Side - 831

9. (26) The Great Nobody - 831

10. (35) The Last Day Of Summer - 831

• For the week ending June 16 in Singapore