Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

4. (3) Yet To Come - BTS

5. (-) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

6. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

7. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

8. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

9. (9) Ghost - Justin Bieber

10. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of June 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (-) Yet To Come - BTS

4. (2) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

5. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

7. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

8. (-) Run BTS - BTS

9. (-) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

10. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

• For the week of June 20 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

3. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. (5) About D**n Time - Lizzo

5. (4) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (7) Big Energy - Latto

8. (8) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. (10) Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny

10. (-) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

• For the week of June 25

KKBOX

1. (5) Miss You 3000 - 831

2. (12) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831

3. (17) I Don't Miss You Miss You - 831

4. (16) Why I Cried - 831

5. (19) The Best Ending - 831

6. (20) Young Guns - 831

7. (32) Not Your Business - 831

8. (25) East Side - 831

9. (26) The Great Nobody - 831

10. (35) The Last Day Of Summer - 831

• For the week ending June 16 in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 23, 2022, with the headline Music Charts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top