Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
4. (3) Yet To Come - BTS
5. (-) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
6. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
7. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
8. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
9. (9) Ghost - Justin Bieber
10. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
• For the week of June 22 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (-) Yet To Come - BTS
4. (2) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
5. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
6. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
7. (5) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
8. (-) Run BTS - BTS
9. (-) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
10. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
• For the week of June 20 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow
3. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. (5) About D**n Time - Lizzo
5. (4) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (7) Big Energy - Latto
8. (8) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. (10) Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny
10. (-) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
• For the week of June 25
KKBOX
1. (5) Miss You 3000 - 831
2. (12) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831
3. (17) I Don't Miss You Miss You - 831
4. (16) Why I Cried - 831
5. (19) The Best Ending - 831
6. (20) Young Guns - 831
7. (32) Not Your Business - 831
8. (25) East Side - 831
9. (26) The Great Nobody - 831
10. (35) The Last Day Of Summer - 831
• For the week ending June 16 in Singapore