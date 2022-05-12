Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (3) Love Dive - Ive

4. (5) Zoom - Jessi

5. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (-) Fearless - Le Sserafim

7. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

8. (7) That That - Psy featuring Suga

9. (-) This Love (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

10. (9) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

• For the week of May 11 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

4. (-) Puffin On Zootiez - Future

5. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (4) Big Energy - Latto

7. (5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons and JID

8. (-) 712PM - Future

9. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (-) I'm Dat N***a - Future

• For the week of May 14

KKBOX

1. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (3) See You Today - Victor Wong

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (5) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

6. (6) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

7. (7) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu

8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (23) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday

10. (12) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

• For the week ending May 5 in Singapore

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 12, 2022, with the headline Music Charts.

