Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (3) Love Dive - Ive
4. (5) Zoom - Jessi
5. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (-) Fearless - Le Sserafim
7. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
8. (7) That That - Psy featuring Suga
9. (-) This Love (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
10. (9) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
• For the week of May 11 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow
4. (-) Puffin On Zootiez - Future
5. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (4) Big Energy - Latto
7. (5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons and JID
8. (-) 712PM - Future
9. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. (-) I'm Dat N***a - Future
• For the week of May 14
KKBOX
1. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (3) See You Today - Victor Wong
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (5) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
6. (6) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
7. (7) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu
8. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (23) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday
10. (12) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
• For the week ending May 5 in Singapore