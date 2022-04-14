Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (1) Still Life - BigBang

3. (-) Love Dive - Ive

4. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

5. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (3) Ghost - Justin Bieber

8. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (-) Bam Bam (Featuring Ed Sheeran) - Camila Cabello

10. (7) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

For the week of April 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (-) Love Dive - Ive

3. (-) Still Life - BigBang

4. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (-) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

8. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

9. (-) First Class - Jack Harlow

10. (-) Dandelions - Ruth B.

For the week of April 11 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (3) Big Energy - Latto

4. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (5) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (4) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

7. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

8. (10) Woman - Doja Cat

9. (7) abcdefu - Gayle

10. (9) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

For the week of April 16

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (5) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (37) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

6. (6) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer

7. (4) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

8. (9) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan

9. (10) Iceberg - Feng Ze

10. (43) Finally - Accusefive