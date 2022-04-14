Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (1) Still Life - BigBang
3. (-) Love Dive - Ive
4. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
5. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (4) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (3) Ghost - Justin Bieber
8. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (-) Bam Bam (Featuring Ed Sheeran) - Camila Cabello
10. (7) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
- For the week of April 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (-) Love Dive - Ive
3. (-) Still Life - BigBang
4. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
6. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (-) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
8. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
9. (-) First Class - Jack Harlow
10. (-) Dandelions - Ruth B.
- For the week of April 11 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
3. (3) Big Energy - Latto
4. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (5) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
6. (4) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
7. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber
8. (10) Woman - Doja Cat
9. (7) abcdefu - Gayle
10. (9) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
- For the week of April 16
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (5) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (37) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
6. (6) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer
7. (4) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
8. (9) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan
9. (10) Iceberg - Feng Ze
10. (43) Finally - Accusefive
- For the week ending April 7 in Singapore