Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (3) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

3. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (9) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

5. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

6. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

7. (-) Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold

8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (8) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

10. (10) abcdefu - Gayle

• For the week of March 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

5. (5) Dariri - Treasure

6. (-) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

7. (7) Dandelions - Ruth B.

8. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

9. (-) Maniac - Stray Kids

10. (8) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of March 28 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

5. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

7. (8) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

8. (9) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

9. (12) Woman - Doja Cat

10. (7) Easy On Me - Adele

• For the week of April 2

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS

6. (9) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

7. (12) Reborn - Li Ronghao

8. (8) Iceberg - Feng Ze

9. (15) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

10. (6) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai

• For the week ending March 24 in Singapore