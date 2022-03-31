Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (3) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

3. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (9) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

5. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

6. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

7. (-) Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold

8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (8) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

10. (10) abcdefu - Gayle

• For the week of March 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

5. (5) Dariri - Treasure

6. (-) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

7. (7) Dandelions - Ruth B.

8. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

9. (-) Maniac - Stray Kids

10. (8) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of March 28 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

5. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

7. (8) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

8. (9) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

9. (12) Woman - Doja Cat

10. (7) Easy On Me - Adele

• For the week of April 2

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS

6. (9) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

7. (12) Reborn - Li Ronghao

8. (8) Iceberg - Feng Ze

9. (15) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

10. (6) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai

• For the week ending March 24 in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2022, with the headline Music Charts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top