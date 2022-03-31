Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (3) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE
3. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (9) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet
5. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
6. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
7. (-) Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold
8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (8) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
10. (10) abcdefu - Gayle
• For the week of March 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
5. (5) Dariri - Treasure
6. (-) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE
7. (7) Dandelions - Ruth B.
8. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
9. (-) Maniac - Stray Kids
10. (8) Red Scarf - WeiBird
• For the week of March 28 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle
5. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
7. (8) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
8. (9) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
9. (12) Woman - Doja Cat
10. (7) Easy On Me - Adele
• For the week of April 2
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS
6. (9) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
7. (12) Reborn - Li Ronghao
8. (8) Iceberg - Feng Ze
9. (15) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
10. (6) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai
• For the week ending March 24 in Singapore