APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber

3. (-) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

4. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (9) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

6. (7) Easy On Me - Adele

7. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (6) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

9. (-) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

10. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

• For the week of March 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

5. (5) Dariri - Treasure

6. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

7. (8) Dandelions - Ruth B.

8. (7) Red Scarf - WeiBird

9. (9) She's All I Wanna Be - Tate McRae

10. (10) abcdefu - Gayle

• For the week of March 21 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

2. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

5. (2) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

6. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

7. (6) Easy On Me - Adele

8. (12) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

9. (10) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

10. (8) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

• For the week of March 26

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS

6. (9) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai

7. (-) Better Left Unsaid - Boon Hui Lu

8. (16) Iceberg - Feng Ze

9. (6) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

10. (13) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

• For the week ending March 17 in Singapore

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2022, with the headline Music Charts.

