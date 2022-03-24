Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber
3. (-) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE
4. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (9) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
6. (7) Easy On Me - Adele
7. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (6) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
9. (-) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet
10. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
• For the week of March 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
5. (5) Dariri - Treasure
6. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
7. (8) Dandelions - Ruth B.
8. (7) Red Scarf - WeiBird
9. (9) She's All I Wanna Be - Tate McRae
10. (10) abcdefu - Gayle
• For the week of March 21 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
2. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle
5. (2) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
6. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber
7. (6) Easy On Me - Adele
8. (12) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
9. (10) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
10. (8) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
• For the week of March 26
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS
6. (9) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai
7. (-) Better Left Unsaid - Boon Hui Lu
8. (16) Iceberg - Feng Ze
9. (6) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
10. (13) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
• For the week ending March 17 in Singapore