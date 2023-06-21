Musical & Juliet features modern-day take on Romeo And Juliet, gender relations

MELBOURNE – Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo And Juliet is as old as time.

But a new jukebox musical, which stages its Asian premiere in Singapore in September, is set to flip the script on the classic love story, reimagining what would happen if Juliet had not killed herself for Romeo and received a second chance at life and love – on her terms.

From the writer of the award-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek (2015 to 2020) David West Read and featuring a playlist of pop anthems from superstar songwriter-producer Max Martin like Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time and Larger Than Life, & Juliet is produced by Michael Cassel Group in association with MTM/Leyline and presented by Base Entertainment Asia.

Since premiering in Manchester, England, in 2019, the Tony-nominated show has been performed on Broadway and the West End, and is on tour in Melbourne until July 29. It will run at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Sept 21 to Oct 8.

The story sees Juliet ditching her infamous ending for a fresh beginning and choosing her own fate. What ensues is a celebration of self-discovery and a modern-day take on gender relations, including that between husband and wife.