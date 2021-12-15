Music Scene: S'pore rapper Yung Raja drops a verse in Snoop Dogg's new album

American singer-rapper Doja Cat and British pop stars Ed Sheeran and Elton John.
Music Correspondent
SINGAPORE - There is a Singaporean connection in the global edition of American rap godfather Snoop Dogg's new album The Algorithm - local rapper Yung Raja drops verses in English and Tamil in it.

The album is one of several prominent collaborations put out in the past month. These include British pop stars Ed Sheeran and Elton John's seasonal single, Merry Christmas; American metalcore act Converge and folk/gothic rock singer Chelsea Wolfe's album Bloodmoon I; and British singer Richard Dawson and Finnish band Circle's album Henki.

