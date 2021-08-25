Music Scene: Songs of wisdom by Mandopop veterans

(Clockwise from top left) The cover of the song Till The End by Hong Kong singer Andy Lau, I Spent The Winter In Beijing by Taiwanese singer Huang Pin-yuan, You Are My Favourite Pick by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Steve Chou and All The Lovers, by Ta
(Clockwise from top left) The cover of the song Till The End by Hong Kong singer Andy Lau, I Spent The Winter In Beijing by Taiwanese singer Huang Pin-yuan, You Are My Favourite Pick by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Steve Chou and All The Lovers, by Taiwanese singer Rene Liu.PHOTOS: FOCUS MUSIC, GENIEHIGH ENTERTAINMENT, LINFAIR RECORDS, B’IN MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Break-ups, scandals, career bumps. These eightveterans of the Mandopop scene, who are in their 50s, have seen and survived it all.

Their recent releasesare infusedwith insights and wisdom gleaned from decades of experience.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 