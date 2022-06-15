Music Scene: New from Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Liam Gallagher

SINGAPORE - There are a few surprises in the recent crop of music releases. Singer Demi Lovato switches from pop to rock on Skin Of My Teeth, while the lead single off the soundtrack to Elvis, an upcoming biopic on the late king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley, is a hip-hop number by singer-rapper Doja Cat.
Check out these releases on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
1. Rock
Skin Of My Teeth
Demi Lovato
American singer Demi Lovato ditches pop music for a hard-edged rock sound on the single Skin Of My Teeth.
The singer, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, alludes to struggles with mental health issues and drug addiction in the song's lyrics.
"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," says Lovato, whose upcoming album Holy **** will be released in August.
2. Hip-hop
Vegas
Doja Cat
American rapper-singer Doja Cat's Vegas is the lead single from the soundtrack for Elvis, the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, 2001). The tune includes a sample of 1952 song Hound Dog by American R&B singer-songwriter Big Mama Thornton, which was later covered by Presley.
The rest of the soundtrack features pop, rock and hip-hop acts such as Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin and Denzel Curry.
3. Hip-hop/Pop
Twelve Carat Toothache
Post Malone
Twelve Carat Toothache is American rapper-singer Post Malone's first album since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding, which went to No. 1 on the American Billboard charts.
Besides collaborations with other hip-hop and pop acts such as The Weeknd, Doja Cat and The Kid Laroi, the album also features indie band Fleet Foxes.
In an interview with Apple Music, Malone spoke about how he wrote the personal, introspective songs in Malibu, California. "It was 12 hours in Malibu that I sat by myself in this dark room with my laptop and just made beats," he said.
4. Alternative Rock
C'mon You Know
Liam Gallagher
English singer Liam Gallagher proves he is still a force to be reckoned with long after his former band Oasis split in 2009.
His album C'mon You Know is his fourth consecutive solo work to hit No. 1 on the British charts. The songs include collaborations with American musicians Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters, Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend and Nick Zinner from Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
5. Pop/Alternative
Dance Fever
Florence And The Machine
The fifth album from English indie band Florence And The Machine, Dance Fever, was inspired by choreomania, a Renaissance-era phenomenon in which people danced wildly until they collapsed or even died.
In a social media post, frontwoman Florence Welch describes the record as "a fairy tale in 14 songs". The album went to No. 1 in Britain.
6. Alternative Rock
A Light For Attracting Attention
The Smile
The Smile comprise two members of revered British band Radiohead, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, as well as jazz drummer Tom Skinner.
Their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention comes a year after the band made a surprise debut on Glastonbury Festival's online concert Live at Worthy Farm in May 2021. The trio worked on the music during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Yorke says in an interview with the podcast SmartLess: "Jonny had come with a bunch of ideas, and I hadn't seen him for a while, so they all just came pouring out before I could go, 'Wait, wait, wait.' There was a lot of me retrospectively going, 'Okay, what am I going to do with that?' Which was really nice."
7. Country/Folk
Cruel Country
Wilco
For the first time in more than a decade, all six members of American band Wilco worked together in the band's Chicago recording studio The Loft to record Cruel Country.
Comprising 21 songs written by frontman Jeff Tweedy, it is the band's 12th album.
In an interview with men's magazine Esquire, Tweedy says: "It felt silly to go back to the ways we'd made the last few records, where I did a bulk of shaping of the early basic tracks, and people put their parts on as it was being worked out and arranged, and it wasn't all of us playing together in the same room."
8. Country/Alternative
Big Time
Angel Olsen
American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released her sixth album, Big Time, together with a short film of the same name. Made with director Kimberly Stuckwisch, the film is a homage to Olsen's late mother.
Olsen says: "Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public... and it serves as a homage to my mother.
"I only wish my mum was here to listen to the record, because something tells me that she would have really liked this one."
9. Alternative Rock
Versions Of Modern Performance
Horsegirl
Horsegirl comprise a trio of teenagers from Chicago whose music takes after the various subgenres of alternative rock made from the late 1970s to the 1990s, from post-punk to shoegaze.
Versions Of Modern Performance is their first album and it is a follow-up to their 2020 debut EP, Horsegirl: Ballroom Dance Scene.
The band say in a statement: "We made this album knowing so fully what we were trying to do. We would never pursue something if one person wasn't feeling good about it. But also, if someone thought something was good, chances are we all thought it was good."
10. Pop
I Used To Think I Could Fly
Tate McRae
I Used To Think I Could Fly is the debut album from Tate McRae, the teenage Canadian singer who broke out with the 2020 pop hit You Broke Me First.
In an interview with Grammy website Grammy.com, the 18-year-old says: "I feel like there are so many options for what this album could have been called, like Identity Crisis or even just Mood. But I love the sentiment of I Used To Think I Could Fly, like the fact that when you're young and naive, you think anything is possible.
"But there is a point in time, and maybe it's when you're 18, that the reality hits and you're like, you can't fly."