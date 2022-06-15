Music Scene: New from Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Liam Gallagher

SINGAPORE - There are a few surprises in the recent crop of music releases. Singer Demi Lovato switches from pop to rock on Skin Of My Teeth, while the lead single off the soundtrack to Elvis, an upcoming biopic on the late king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley, is a hip-hop number by singer-rapper Doja Cat.

Check out these releases on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

1. Rock

Skin Of My Teeth

Demi Lovato