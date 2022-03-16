Music Scene: New from Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

SINGAPORE - The recent crop of releases in the pop and rock world include high-profile trans-Atlantic team-ups. Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello enlists English star Ed Sheeran for her song, while American rapper Megan Thee Stallion ropes in British singer Dua Lipa for a single.

Meanwhile, Tears For Fears, one of the most enduring English pop acts from the 1980s, make a welcome return with their first album in 18 years, while hip-hop star Kanye West has released his latest album in an unusual format.

Check these out on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

1. Latin Pop

Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)

Camila Cabello