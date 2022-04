SINGAPORE - The iconic K-pop boy band BigBang mark a bittersweet return with the ballad Still Life as other acts of similar vintage, such as Xia and Highlight, release new music. In J-pop, boy band Naniwa Danshi follow up their cutesy debut song with a sharp left turn.

Here are 10 titles to check out, which are available on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.