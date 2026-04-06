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SINGAPORE – Singaporean songwriter and music producer Lee Si Song is steadily recovering from a brain haemorrhage he suffered in September 2025, with cycling a key part of his rehabilitation regimen.

The 59-year-old, known for his contributions to the local Mandopop and xinyao music scene, told local Chinese-language publication Lianhe Zaobao that he returned to Singapore at the end of 2025 to recuperate after the medical emergency occurred in Beijing, China.

Speaking about his current condition, Lee – who made a rare public appearance at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre in late March for the launch of xinyao documentary series Tuesday Report: Encounter Under The Stars – said minor health issues remain.

“My left hand and left leg still feel a bit numb. They’re not as strong as before, but I can still use them,” he told Zaobao.

On his doctor’s advice, Lee has taken up cycling to rebuild his leg strength. He has been completing 22km rides twice a week, pushing himself gradually.

“If I don’t exercise, my leg strength will keep declining,” he said.

In an Instagram post on March 27, the veteran musician expressed gratitude to his circle of cycling buddies.

“Yesterday, I really wanted to thank a group of good friends who accompanied me to the first 22km in six months, which is half that of every ride before I got sick, but it is also a good start. Long live the friendship,” he said.

Lee has also resumed work, returning to the recording studio about two weeks ago to produce songs. He acknowledged the adjustment has been demanding after nearly six months away.

“I was worried that my mental capacity wouldn’t be able to handle it,” he said, as coaching a singer through a song’s emotional delivery can be mentally draining.

To make sure that he does not overexert himself, he spread the recording of a single track across three days, with frequent rest breaks during the sessions.

“The singer needs it, I need it too. We’d take a short five-minute rest before continuing,” he said.

Lee also spoke about the toughest part of his recovery – the physical therapy that began two weeks after surgery.

He had lost much of his sense of balance and struggled to stand at first. In trying to get back on his feet as quickly as possible, he aggravated existing injuries to his ankle and knee, forcing doctors to suspend his therapy for nearly five weeks.

“I felt like I had failed and was very disheartened. But fortunately, my family and medical staff kept encouraging me,” he said.

After a period of rest, the right side of his brain recovered approximately 90 per cent of its function, so he found his sense of balance largely restored and restarted therapy.

Lee’s twin brother, musician Lee Wei Song, first disclosed the health scare in an October 2025 social media post, revealing that Lee Si Song had experienced a sudden brain bleed in Beijing and was hospitalised when the condition was detected.