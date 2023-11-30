Music Picks: ZoukOut 2023, concerts by Bestards and Caspian

Bestards 2023 Bestrange Concert Live In Singapore
Taipei-based band Bestards have come a long way. The pop-rock quartet started as a campus band in 2017, with three of their four members having studied in Taipei Medical University. Their songs have touched many fans with their simple melodies and meaningful lyrics.
The group, which comprise lead singer Kidding Chiu, guitarists Jerry Kuo and Dillion Lee, and drummer Look Lu, last performed in Singapore in 2022.
Their debut single Planet (2018) was well-received and the group continued this momentum with the sentimental number Rain Or Shine (2018), which has become their biggest hit. It has been played more than 50,000 times on Spotify.
In a few short years, the group have made a name for themselves with heartrending songs such as The Fool (2020) and Miss You Rain Or Shine (2023), as well as quirky tracks such as Easy Peasy (2022).
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Dec 2, 7pm
Admission: $98 to $208 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
ZoukOut 2023 presented by OCBC
Now in its 20th edition, electronic music festival ZoukOut Singapore returns to Siloso Beach in Sentosa, where it all began in 2000.
In the last two decades, the event has become synonymous with pulsating dance beats and top DJs and 2023’s event is no exception.
On Dec 2, Swedish DJ-music producer and electronic music heavyweight Alesso, American DJ Acraze, Australian music producer Fisher and Singaporean DJ Wukong will take the stage.
Dec 3’s highlights will include Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and American DJ Illenium. The event will also feature Malaysian DJ Blink, Hong Kong-born DJ Carta and Italian DJ-producer Wasback.
The festival grounds for the dawn-to-dusk party will also have a food village, experience booths, custom installations, roving acts and spectacular stage designs.
Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 2 (from 3pm) and Dec 3 (from 1pm)
Admission: From $188 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Mosaic Music Series – Caspian
It has been almost a decade since American post-rock band Caspian last performed here, so their upcoming show is highly anticipated. The quintet – comprising Philip Jamieson, Calvin Joss, Justin Forrest, Jonny Ashburn and Jani Zubkovs – will perform as part of the Mosaic Music Series, which aims to deepen appreciation of musicians and their works, and to inspire Singapore’s music community.
Formed in the early 2000s, the Massachusettsband are known for their euphoric soundscapes and delicate melodies. Their first three albums – The Four Trees (2007), Tertia (2009) and Waking Season (2012) – did not have vocals. In 2015, they released their fourth album Dust & Disquiet, a concept record about grief and loss, after their then-bassist Chris Friedrich died unexpectedly in 2013.
Some songs on their fifth album On Circles (2020) are also noted for having no beginning or end. They take meandering and circular paths, exploring the cyclical nature of music-making and life.
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Dec 1, 8pm
Admission: $75 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)