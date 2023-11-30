Music Picks: ZoukOut 2023, concerts by Bestards and Caspian

Bestards 2023 Bestrange Concert Live In Singapore

Taipei-based band Bestards have come a long way. The pop-rock quartet started as a campus band in 2017, with three of their four members having studied in Taipei Medical University. Their songs have touched many fans with their simple melodies and meaningful lyrics.

The group, which comprise lead singer Kidding Chiu, guitarists Jerry Kuo and Dillion Lee, and drummer Look Lu, last performed in Singapore in 2022.

Their debut single Planet (2018) was well-received and the group continued this momentum with the sentimental number Rain Or Shine (2018), which has become their biggest hit. It has been played more than 50,000 times on Spotify.

In a few short years, the group have made a name for themselves with heartrending songs such as The Fool (2020) and Miss You Rain Or Shine (2023), as well as quirky tracks such as Easy Peasy (2022).

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: Dec 2, 7pm

Admission: $98 to $208 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

ZoukOut 2023​ presented by OCBC