Music Picks: Wutiaoren, Wildstylez and TGIF Music Station

Wutiaoren’s I Have A Dream

Chinese indie rock duo Wutiaoren’s gig in Singapore will also be their first in South-east Asia.

The Guangdong-based band are known for singing in Mandarin and their local language – a Min dialect of Guangdong that has similarities to Hokkien and other southern Chinese languages.

Their discography comprises nine albums, including 2015’s Canton Girl, which won an award in the overseas music category at Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards that year.

The concert is part of Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts, which also features other shows headlined by musicians such as Golden Melody Award-winning Taiwanese singers Hung Pei-yu and Waa Wei.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Feb 17, 7.30pm
Admission: $55 to $148
Info: str.sg/yj9F

Marquee Presents Wildstylez

Dutch DJ and producer Wildstylez is one of the pioneers of the hardstyle genre. PHOTO: WILDSTYLEZ/FACEBOOK

Fans of hardstyle – a high beats-per-minute electronic dance music genre, which draws on influences of techno, hard trance and hardcore – will not want to miss this.

Dutch DJ and producer Wildstylez, a pioneer in the genre, will be back in Singapore for a solo show. He last held a gig here in 2023.

The DJ, whose real name is Joram Metekohy, is known for songs such as Shine A Light (2018) and WKND! (2022). He is also co-founder of supergroup Project One and music label Art of Creation.

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Feb 11, 10pm
Admission: From $20
Info: The event is only for those aged 18 and above. Go to str.sg/gUQN

TGIF Music Station: SCCC x Yes 933

Home-grown actress Ya Hui is one of the artistes performing at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s TGIF Music Station show. PHOTO: ST FILE

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s TGIF Music Station, which showcases music performances by home-grown artistes, is back with a Chinese New Year-themed show.

The show is hosted by Yes 933 radio DJs Chen Qijia and Siau Jiahu, and performers include director-actor Jack Neo and the cast of local comedy Money No Enough 3 (2024), such as Braven Yeo, Denise Fong and Kelly Wong.

Other artistes on the bill include actress Ya Hui, musician Hayley Ho and music trio LimTayPeng.

The show will be live-streamed on Facebook (str.sg/JnBF) and TikTok (str.sg/boQh).

Where: Ho Bee Concourse, Level 1 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Shenton Way/Tanjong Pagar
When: Feb 16, 8pm
Admission: Free

