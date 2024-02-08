Music Picks: Wutiaoren, Wildstylez and TGIF Music Station

Wutiaoren’s I Have A Dream



Chinese indie rock duo Wutiaoren’s gig in Singapore will also be their first in South-east Asia.

The Guangdong-based band are known for singing in Mandarin and their local language – a Min dialect of Guangdong that has similarities to Hokkien and other southern Chinese languages.

Their discography comprises nine albums, including 2015’s Canton Girl, which won an award in the overseas music category at Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards that year.

The concert is part of Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts, which also features other shows headlined by musicians such as Golden Melody Award-winning Taiwanese singers Hung Pei-yu and Waa Wei.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Feb 17, 7.30pm

Admission: $55 to $148

Info: str.sg/yj9F

Marquee Presents Wildstylez