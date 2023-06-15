Music Picks: Wu Bai concert, indie music festival Clang! and more

Wu Bai and China Blue Rock Star 2023 Concert
Rock out to Taiwanese singer Wu Bai and his band China Blue’s two concerts at the Resorts World Ballroom on Friday and Saturday.
They last performed here at the same venue in 2019, when he sang numbers such as the emotional Wanderer’s Love Song (1994) and the anthemic No. 1 In The World (1998), among other impassioned ballads. They also held gigs in Singapore in 2016 and 2017.
Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: June 16 and 17, 8pm
Admission: $78 to $218 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Clang!
Celebrate passion, self-expression and a spirit of independence at indie music festival Clang!, which takes place on Saturday and boasts a who’s who of Taiwan’s indie music scene.
Jazz-pop singer 9m88 will showcase her talent, while an eclectic mix of bands is also set to take the stage.
Among the line-up are rock outfits Mixer and Sweet John, folk-rock darlings Wonfu, psychedelic-electronic storytellers Night Keepers, dreampop newcomers Easy Weeds and quirky quartet Iruka Porisu.
There will also be many on-site activities, from artisanal workshops to grooming services, as well as a roster of food and beverage options, including local and Western fare.
Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station A, 27 Pasir Panjang Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: June 17, noon till late
Admission: $135 via Hapz (www.hapz.com/festivals/clang-tickets)
Heartfelt Concert 4: Tseng Yu-jia and Jesslyn Tan
The Heartfelt Concert series aims to promote Mandopop artistes, and its fourth gig on Sunday will feature Taiwanese singer Tseng Yu-jia and Malaysian singer Jesslyn Tan.
Tseng rose to fame after winning the fourth season of Taiwanese music competition Super Idol in 2010 and thereafter released his debut album Listen (2010). Following his military service, he put out several Taiwanese idol drama theme songs, such as Give In for Before We Get Married (2019) and No More Tears for Amensalism (2020).
Meanwhile, Tan has participated in singing competitions since she was a child and released an EP titled Start (2018), as well as the singles Is This Love (2020) and Get Out Of Here (2023).
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: June 18, 7.30pm
Admission: $98 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets