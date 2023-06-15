Music Picks: Wu Bai concert, indie music festival Clang! and more

Wu Bai and China Blue Rock Star 2023 Concert

Rock out to Taiwanese singer Wu Bai and his band China Blue’s two concerts at the Resorts World Ballroom on Friday and Saturday.

They last performed here at the same venue in 2019, when he sang numbers such as the emotional Wanderer’s Love Song (1994) and the anthemic No. 1 In The World (1998), among other impassioned ballads. They also held gigs in Singapore in 2016 and 2017.

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: June 16 and 17, 8pm

Admission: $78 to $218 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Clang!