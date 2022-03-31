Music Picks: Video series Snakeweed Sessions, music festival urban sonic, Charli XCX's new album

Snakeweed Sessions

The new season of music video series Snakeweed Sessions spotlights the wide range of home-grown acts that have recorded in the music studio the series takes its name from.

Each of the five episodes features live performances from acts that rose to prominence in the last decade.

Singer-songwriter Gentle Bones plays a stripped-down, acoustic medley of songs from his eponymous 2014 EP, including the hits Until We Die and Elusive.

Good Behaviour, the latest single from electronic-pop singer Linying's recently released debut album There Could Be Wreckage Here, gets an alternative, piano-driven makeover.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Lim does a lush rendition of Utopia Reimagined: Into Dreams, his collaborative song with principal cellist Ng Pei-Sian of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Indie-pop outfit Sobs beef up their line-up for a performance of their unreleased single, Burn Book, while grindcore luminaries Wormrot rip through blistering versions of Behind Closed Doors and When Talking Fails, It's Time For Violence - two new songs from their upcoming album Hiss.

Where: Snakeweed Studios' Youtube channel

urban sonic