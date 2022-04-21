Music Picks: Tainan World K-pop Online Concert, performances from Braving Life variety show

Tainan World K-pop Online Concert

South Korean boy band The Boyz and girl group fromis_9 recently joined hands for an online concert in Tainan City in southern Taiwan. The show aimed to introduce places in the city related to the themes of water, wind, fire, earth and love.

For example, for the theme of water, the 11-member The Boyz, clad in all-black outfits, performed Thrill Ride, a song off their EP Thrill-ing (2021), complete with a cool dance routine.

The nine-member fromis_9 followed up with the lively We Go - which was also released last year - accompanied by animated backdrops of coconut trees and cute dolphins.