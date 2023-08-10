Music Picks: Sundown Festival and gigs by Ella and Tsai Chin

Sundown Festival 2023

Asian music event Sundown Festival is back, with Mandopop star Jam Hsiao leading a line-up of acts from the region and beyond. These include Malaysian rapper Namewee and Asian-American DJ Kim Lee from Netflix reality series Bling Empire (2021 to 2022).

The line-up over the two days also includes home-grown acts – actor-singer Glenn Yong, singer Iman Fandi and rappers Tosh Rock and Zadon.

Other performers include Malaysian YouTubers-dancers 3P and singer Ivy Lee, Taiwanese rapper OSN, South Korean singer Shaun and Thai rapper Jarvis, as well as international special guest DJs R3HAB and Firebeatz.

The last Skechers Sundown Festival took place in 2019, while a one-night event, Skechers Sundown Live, was held on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 5pm

Admission: $138 (one-day pass) and $228 (two-day pass) from sundownfestival.com

Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota