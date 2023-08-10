Music Picks: Sundown Festival and gigs by Ella and Tsai Chin

Sundown Festival 2023
Asian music event Sundown Festival is back, with Mandopop star Jam Hsiao leading a line-up of acts from the region and beyond. These include Malaysian rapper Namewee and Asian-American DJ Kim Lee from Netflix reality series Bling Empire (2021 to 2022).
The line-up over the two days also includes home-grown acts – actor-singer Glenn Yong, singer Iman Fandi and rappers Tosh Rock and Zadon.
Other performers include Malaysian YouTubers-dancers 3P and singer Ivy Lee, Taiwanese rapper OSN, South Korean singer Shaun and Thai rapper Jarvis, as well as international special guest DJs R3HAB and Firebeatz.
The last Skechers Sundown Festival took place in 2019, while a one-night event, Skechers Sundown Live, was held on New Year’s Eve in 2022.
Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 5pm
Admission: $138 (one-day pass) and $228 (two-day pass) from sundownfestival.com
Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota
Tickets to Malaysian singer Ella’s concert at The Star Theatre on Aug 18 sold out quickly after they went on sale in June.
A second show on Aug 17 was added and tickets are still available for it.
The singer, whose real name is Nor Zila Aminuddin, is often hailed as Malaysia’s queen of rock music, having made her debut among the influential wave of bands that emerged in the early 1980s.
Over more than three decades, the raspy-voiced singer has released more than 30 records either as a solo singer or with other acts, including the band she made her debut with, Ella & The Boys.
Her first three solo albums – Pengemis Cinta (1988), Puteri Kota (1989) and Identiti (1990) – achieved platinum sales in Malaysia, and she has made a name also as an actress in films such as Bayangan Maut (1990) and KIL (2013).
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Aug 17, 8pm
Admission: From $69 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)
Tsai Chin Live in Singapore 2023
Evergreen Taiwanese pop and folk singer Tsai Chin is best known for 1980s and 1990s hits such as Just Like Your Tenderness and The Last Night.
In a music career spanning five decades, she has released 40 albums that include both original music and renditions of classic songs, as well as official soundtracks for films.
The theme of the gig is “Hao Xin Qin”, which sounds similar to “good mood” in Mandarin.
She says in a statement: “When things go wrong, one should always maintain a good mood. Otherwise, you may feel the blues and give up easily.”
Where: Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Aug 20, 7.30pm
Admission: From $98 to $268 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)