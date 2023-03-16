Music Picks: Sting and Kygo gigs; Trivium and Sum 41 at Singapore Rockfest

Sting: My Songs 2023 – Singapore
English music icon Sting’s return to Singapore is part of his extensive My Songs world tour, which kicked off in 2019. The tour was put on hold during the pandemic, but resumed at the end of 2021.
It is named after his 14th album, which was released in 2019 and comprises re-recorded and reworked versions of some of his best-known songs. They include Englishman In New York (1987), Fields Of Gold (1993) and Shape Of My Heart (1993).
The bass-playing musician has some new songs too. In 2021, he released his latest album The Bridge, which includes the singles If It’s Love and Rushing Water.
Still going on strong at age 71, the multi-award-winning singer has performed several times in Singapore, both as a solo act and with his pioneering band The Police during their reunion tour in 2008. His last solo show here was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Wednesday, 8pm
Admission: From $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets
Marquee Presents Kygo
Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo will be back for a show in Singapore – a homecoming of sorts as the electronic dance music star was born right here before being raised in Norway.
He is best known for dance/pop crossovers such as It Ain’t Me (2017), a collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez that has clocked more than 1.2 billion streams on Spotify.
Another of his big hit, Higher Love, features vocals from late American singer Whitney Houston.
In 2022, the house music star released a surprise album, Thrill Of The Chase, featuring collaborations with acts such as British singer Calum Scott and American singer Joe Jonas’ dance-rock band DNCE.
Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday, 10pm
Admission: Tickets from $100 (inclusive of one house pour) at the door
Singapore Rockfest 2023
Singapore Rockfest, the concert series by home-grown gig promoters LAMC, continues with four separate shows by American metal band Trivium, Malaysian indie band Hujan, Swedish metal band Amon Amarth and Canadian rock stalwarts Sum 41.
Trivium, fronted by Japan-born singer and guitarist Matt Heafy, has released 10 albums, the latest of which is In The Court Of The Dragon (2021). The band were slated to perform in Singapore in 2020, but had to postpone the gig due to the pandemic.
In 2019, their song Betrayer, from 2017 album The Sin And The Sentence, received a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance.
Sum 41 catapulted into the big leagues with their 2001 debut album All Killer No Filler, which produced enduring rock hits such as Fat Lip and In Too Deep. In 2012, their song Blood In My Eyes was nominated for a Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance at the Grammys.
With a sound that merges rock, punk, metal and hip-hop, the band have consistently released new material. Their most recent album, Order In Decline, came out in 2019 and they are expected to release a new double album, Heaven And Hell, in the near future.
Hujan are known for Malay indie rock hits such as Kotak Hati (2010) and Aku Scandal (2007), while Amon Amarth are one of Sweden’s most established metal bands.
Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Trivium on Friday, 8pm; Hujan on Saturday, 4pm; Amon Amarth on Saturday, 9pm; and Sum 41 on Wednesday, 8pm
Admission: From $88 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)