Music Picks: Sting and Kygo gigs; Trivium and Sum 41 at Singapore Rockfest

Sting: My Songs 2023 – Singapore

English music icon Sting’s return to Singapore is part of his extensive My Songs world tour, which kicked off in 2019. The tour was put on hold during the pandemic, but resumed at the end of 2021.

It is named after his 14th album, which was released in 2019 and comprises re-recorded and reworked versions of some of his best-known songs. They include Englishman In New York (1987), Fields Of Gold (1993) and Shape Of My Heart (1993).

The bass-playing musician has some new songs too. In 2021, he released his latest album The Bridge, which includes the singles If It’s Love and Rushing Water.

Still going on strong at age 71, the multi-award-winning singer has performed several times in Singapore, both as a solo act and with his pioneering band The Police during their reunion tour in 2008. His last solo show here was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Wednesday, 8pm

Admission: From $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets

Marquee Presents Kygo