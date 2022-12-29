Music Picks: Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party, We Will Rock You musical

Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party at Sentosa

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Skechers Sundown Festival is back with the inaugural Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party, where revellers can usher in the new year at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach.

It boasts a stellar line-up of Asian artistes, including DJ Pin and deejay/producer Inquisitive. Headlining is the internationally acclaimed DJ Soda, who is from South Korea and known for her blend of hard dance and hip-hop as well as her bubbly stage persona.

Doors open from 4pm on Dec 31 through to 1am on Jan 1. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature fringe activities, including film screenings, a pop-up food village and a Skechers activity booth where participants can win prizes. The little ones can get their faces painted, while the adults can take part in a scratch art activity.

Take a break with massages offered by members of the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, with part of the proceeds going to the association.

The night will culminate in an eight-minute fireworks show to ring in 2023.

Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 31, 4pm to Jan 1, 1am

Admission: From $10 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets

We Will Rock You