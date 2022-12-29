Music Picks: Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party, We Will Rock You musical

Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party at Sentosa
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Skechers Sundown Festival is back with the inaugural Skechers Sundown Live Countdown Party, where revellers can usher in the new year at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach.
It boasts a stellar line-up of Asian artistes, including DJ Pin and deejay/producer Inquisitive. Headlining is the internationally acclaimed DJ Soda, who is from South Korea and known for her blend of hard dance and hip-hop as well as her bubbly stage persona.
Doors open from 4pm on Dec 31 through to 1am on Jan 1. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature fringe activities, including film screenings, a pop-up food village and a Skechers activity booth where participants can win prizes. The little ones can get their faces painted, while the adults can take part in a scratch art activity.
Take a break with massages offered by members of the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, with part of the proceeds going to the association.
The night will culminate in an eight-minute fireworks show to ring in 2023.
Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 31, 4pm to Jan 1, 1am
Admission: From $10 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
We Will Rock You
This concert-musical, which features 24 of the biggest hits by British rock band Queen, will descend on Singapore in January. It follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world, in an age where algorithms predict people’s preferences.
Pump your fists and stomp your feet to anthems such as Killer Queen (1974), We Are The Champions (1977), I Want To Break Free (1984), Don’t Stop Me Now (1979), Bohemian Rhapsody (1975) and Another One Bites The Dust (1980).
We Will Rock You originally started in London’s West End in 2002. The 2022 production that is coming to Singapore features a reimagined script, a new international cast, set design, video backdrop and costumes.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Jan 5 to 22, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2.30 and 8pm (Saturdays), 1 and 6pm (Sundays)
Admission: $88 to $188 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Rock/Pop
Human Error
Tizzy Bac
4 stars
Taiwanese indie rock duo Tizzy Bac – made up of singer-keyboardist Chen Hui-ting and drummer Lin Chien-yuan – are known for their poetic songs exploring the problems and dilemmas of modern life.
Their new album, Human Error, looks at everyday scenarios with humour and wit.
In the opening number Small Talk, a clown lives, and laughs, in the head of a person who is averse to socialising. Tremors compares the urge to sing, dance and love to a fire that bursts from the ground – powerful and unstoppable.
And Flower In Snow uses the metaphor of a flower blooming in winter to describe the act of saying goodbye, which is experienced alone and in silence. This imagery captures the slow personal journey of seeking closure after two lovers part ways.
Set to rollicking beats, these songs should resonate with the band’s loyal fans and listeners who appreciate that mundane topics are explored in a fun way.