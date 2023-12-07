Music Picks: Shows by Lee Jun-ho, Sheila Majid, Taufik Batisah, Judika and more

Lee Junho 1st Fanmeeting Tour – Junho The Moment 2023 – In Singapore

K-pop boy band 2PM member Lee Jun-ho is back for his first fan meeting in Singapore. He last performed here in 2011 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the group.

The multi-talented artiste is also an actor. He made his acting debut in action thriller Cold Eyes (2013) and has played roles such as a royal in historical drama The Red Sleeve (2022) and hotel conglomerate heir in romantic comedy King The Land (2023).

He made his debut with 2PM in 2008. The group, which comprise Jun. K, Nichkhun, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Woo-young and Hwang Chan-sung, played their 15th anniversary concert, It’s 2PM, in Seoul in September.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Dec 8, 7.30pm

Admission: From $138 to $268 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets

