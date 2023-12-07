Music Picks: Shows by Lee Jun-ho, Sheila Majid, Taufik Batisah, Judika and more

Lee Junho 1st Fanmeeting Tour – Junho The Moment 2023 – In Singapore
K-pop boy band 2PM member Lee Jun-ho is back for his first fan meeting in Singapore. He last performed here in 2011 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the group.
The multi-talented artiste is also an actor. He made his acting debut in action thriller Cold Eyes (2013) and has played roles such as a royal in historical drama The Red Sleeve (2022) and hotel conglomerate heir in romantic comedy King The Land (2023).
He made his debut with 2PM in 2008. The group, which comprise Jun. K, Nichkhun, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Woo-young and Hwang Chan-sung, played their 15th anniversary concert, It’s 2PM, in Seoul in September.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Dec 8, 7.30pm
Admission: From $138 to $268 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets
Jazz By The Cove
Malaysian jazz queen Sheila Majid and home-grown jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro will kick off Jazz By The Cove and play the first night in a series of performances over two weekends at Sentosa Cove.
Monteiro’s two sets on Dec 8 will feature Italian organist Alberto Marsico, The Jazz-Blues Brothers band and Filipino singer Junji Delfino.
Part of the Sentosa Music Fest concert series, Jazz By The Cove will also have themed nights.
Ladies Of Jazz on Dec 10, for example, will feature home-grown chanteuses Alemay Fernandez, Miss Lou and Michelle SgP. Japan Jam on Dec 16 will have Japanese acts Toshiki Soejima and Nahokimama, Shinobu Kawashima, also known as CHiLi GiRL, and Tokyo Groove Jyoshi.
For the full line-up and details, click here.
Where: Sentosa Cove, 1 Cove Avenue
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, 6.30 to 10pm
Admission: Free
Konsert Galau
Konsert Galau is a two-night concert featuring 10 popular acts from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The show is unique because the line-up of performers was chosen by 10,000 music fans via a poll on the Telegram channel of event organiser SAH Entertainment.
The first night on Dec 9 features home-grown singer Taufik Batisah, Malaysian act Insomniacks and Indonesian bands Setia Band, ST12 and D’Masiv.
The Dec 16 line-up will have Singaporean singer Sufi Rashid and Indonesian acts Judika, Cakra Khan, Noah and Kangen Band.
Where: Singapore Expo Hall 3, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: Expo
When: Dec 9 and 16, 8pm
Admission: From $88 to $288 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)