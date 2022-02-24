Music picks: Shanghai Spring Festival Gala, Huayi music performances

Shanghai Spring Festival Gala
To usher in the Year of the Tiger, the Shanghai Spring Festival Gala event was held on the evening of Feb 1 - the first day of Chinese New Year - featuring music performances by Chinese celebrities.
Singer Wowkie Zhang got the energy up with the upbeat All The Good Things Make Me Miss You So Much, while actress Tiffany Tang charmed the crowd with her inspiring cover of Against The Light, originally sung by Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun.
Singer Li Yuchun performed a touching rendition of her number Stars In The Galaxy, which was released last December. Other stars who took the stage included singers Jason Zhang and Zhou Shen.
Huayi music performances
Chinese music acts perform at the Esplanade as part of its annual Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts, which runs from Feb 11 to March 6 this year.
On Feb 19, singer-songwriters took the stage at the performing arts centre's concourse or outdoor theatre, and their performances are available for viewing online until March 6.
Among the acts are three-member band J2S, who have performed in competitions like Yamaha Asian Beat, and singer-songwriter Relyne Ban, who was among the winners at the 2014 Eco Music Challenge for the song Hand In Hand.
Singer-songwriter Chen Yi performed emotional ballads and fusion music, including those marrying classical Western opera with popular music, while duo Broken Pieces and Mending introduced songs from their upcoming EP.
Zadon, an R&B and hip-hop recording artiste, producer and songwriter, performed his past and upcoming numbers.
Pop Villain
Drippin
4 stars
South Korean boy band Drippin, which debuted in 2020, are not afraid to embrace their dark side. Their third EP, the six-track Villain, presents them as baddies and the approach works.
The title track has a thumping electro beat and catchy chorus. And its highly cinematic music video, which features the group's seven members - Yunseong, Hyeop, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo, Junho and Alex - bestowed with a variety of super powers, feels like a sci-fi movie worthy of repeat viewings.
Another standout is Delusion, an adrenaline-charged number that could be the theme song for an action movie.
There are a couple of lighter numbers. For example, the last track Remember - about a special love connection - closes the EP on a sweet note.