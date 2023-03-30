Music Picks: Saxophonist Kenny G, DJ Timmy Trumpet and free Soul Jam gigs

Kenny G “Live” in Concert

Like many touring musicians, American saxophonist Kenny G had to postpone his Singapore show at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

After three years, the concert is back on at the same venue. The musician best known for smooth jazz staples such as Songbird (1987), Forever In Love (1993) and The Moment (1996) last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2018.

The 66-year-old won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for Forever In Love.

At the upcoming show, fans can expect some newer material because he released his 18th album, New Standards, in 2021.

Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday, 8pm

Admission: From $88 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

