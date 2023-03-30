Music Picks: Saxophonist Kenny G, DJ Timmy Trumpet and free Soul Jam gigs

Kenny G “Live” in Concert
Like many touring musicians, American saxophonist Kenny G had to postpone his Singapore show at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in 2020 when the pandemic hit.
After three years, the concert is back on at the same venue. The musician best known for smooth jazz staples such as Songbird (1987), Forever In Love (1993) and The Moment (1996) last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2018.
The 66-year-old won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for Forever In Love.
At the upcoming show, fans can expect some newer material because he released his 18th album, New Standards, in 2021.
Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: From $88 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Marquee 4th Anniversary Weekender: Timmy Trumpet
Those looking for a party on the eve of the Good Friday public holiday might want to check out Australian DJ and instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet’s set at Marquee Singapore.
The gig kicks off the Marina Bay Sands club’s three-day celebration to mark its fourth anniversary.
The DJ, who started out playing jazz, has been increasing his presence on the global DJ circuit in the last few years, and now ranks at No. 8 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list.
Partygoers who caught his set at the 2018 edition of beach party ZoukOut would remember his energetic stage presence and trademark trumpet-playing.
Marquee’s anniversary bash also includes performances by K-pop trailblazers Psy and Rain on April 8, and Netherlands-born Australian DJ Marlo on April 7.
Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: April 6, 10pm
Admission: From $70, go to marqueesingapore.com
Soul Jam
The Esplanade’s free concert series Soul Jam, which features soul, funk and R&B music, continues this weekend with sets from three home-grown ska bands.
Cesspit, the most established of the lot, have been around since 1995 and made their name with a rousing blend of punk, reggae, Latin and folk music.
The nine-member Geylang Ska Syndicate, known for their sharp suits and big band set-up, include a horn section that comprises musicians from other local ska bands.
Gruv St Runners, which has six members, blend ska sounds with regional music from across South-east Asia.
Where: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, from 6.30pm
Admission: Free