Music Picks: Rhapsodies Of Spring 2023, Mayday’s online countdown concert

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute To Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond’s deep, resounding voice has made him one of the world’s most loved and lauded artistes. He has crooned timeless tunes such as Sweet Caroline (1969) and Cracklin’ Rosie (1970).

The American singer-songwriter has won many Grammy Awards, as well as an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Hum along to his sweet melodies at this two-night tribute concert performed by a world-class international band and produced specially for the theatre.

There is a promotion in which C and D Reserve tickets to the Friday show are going at $50, down from $68 and $58 respectively. Tickets to the Saturday show are sold out.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday and Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $50 to $128 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/wFYm) and Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

