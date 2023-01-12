Music Picks: Rhapsodies Of Spring 2023, Mayday’s online countdown concert

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute To Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond’s deep, resounding voice has made him one of the world’s most loved and lauded artistes. He has crooned timeless tunes such as Sweet Caroline (1969) and Cracklin’ Rosie (1970).
The American singer-songwriter has won many Grammy Awards, as well as an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.
Hum along to his sweet melodies at this two-night tribute concert performed by a world-class international band and produced specially for the theatre.
There is a promotion in which C and D Reserve tickets to the Friday show are going at $50, down from $68 and $58 respectively. Tickets to the Saturday show are sold out.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday and Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $50 to $128 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/wFYm) and Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Rhapsodies Of Spring 2023
The Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) is collaborating with Mediacorp’s Capital 958 radio station to present this annual Chinese New Year concert.
It will be hosted by deejays Lin Lingzhi and Pan Jiabiao. Highlights include SCO’s Percussion Duet – consisting of Benjamin Boo and Derek Koh – drumming along to festive beats such as The New Millennium Of The Dragon Year, Movement 4: The Earth, penned by Chinese composer Kuan Nai-Chung.
Local vocal band MICappella will serenade the audience with their medleys. There will also be orchestral works such as Spring Love and That Blissful Encounter, conducted by SCO’s principal conductor Quek Ling Kiong.
Where: Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: $19 to $90 via Sistic
Mayday Fly To 2023 online countdown concert
Every year, Taiwanese rock band Mayday ring in the new year with a big bang, and 2023 was no exception.
At 10.45pm on New Year’s Eve, the quintet kicked off a science-fiction-themed concert, which also celebrates the 10th anniversary of Nowhere World Tour, one of their seminal concert tours which was performed from 2011 to 2014 in countries such as the United States and Canada.
The show started with the electrifying number 2012, the first track of their 2011 album Second Round.
They followed up with a set list consisting mostly of old favourites such as Cheers (2011) and You Are Not Truly Happy (2008), although it also featured the occasional new track such as A Song With You, which was released in November.
Packed with stunning backdrops, heartfelt reflections and thrilling action scenes, the spectacular 1½-hour show certainly sent 2022 off on a high note.