Music Picks: Return to live concerts at MBS, Pasir Panjang Power Station

Singapore's biggest live concerts since March will be held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 18 and 19.

Home-grown singers Benjamin Kheng, Sezairi, Narelle and Linying and rapper TheLionCityBoy will perform on the first night; while singers Charlie Lim, Aisyah Aziz and Keyana will perform on the second.

Organised by promoters AEG and Collective Minds, the shows will have a 500-person live audience each day.

As part of the Ministry of Health's pilot for pre-event testing, all ticket holders will need a valid negative Antigen Rapid Test for entry. Free testing will be provided.

Expect to be seated in different zones of the theatre, with staggered entry times and the presence of safe distancing ambassadors.

WHERE: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands

WHEN: Dec 18 and 19, 9 to 10.30pm

ADMISSION: $55 a day or $98 for a two-day pass at Collective Minds or Marina Bay Sands

INFO: Collective Minds' website

Flock - The Xmas Edition



Nathan Hartono will be performing at Flock - The Xmas Edition, on Dec 20. PHOTO: JON CANCIO



Home-grown singers Nathan Hartono and Aisyah Aziz, as well as instrumental group Lorong Boys, are set to play Flock - The Xmas Edition by event organiser 24Owls, held at the vast Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Flock's 400-person-capacity shows are part of the ongoing pilot programme for live events with mandatory pre-event Antigen Rapid Tests. These will be provided for free to audiences, who must be swabbed within 24 hours before the concert.

Hartono - who will be playing both the matinee (2.30pm) and evening (8.30pm) shows - will be performing original songs and some holiday favourites. He will be supported by Aisyah Aziz for the afternoon gig and Lorong Boys for the evening one.

WHERE: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

WHEN: Dec 20, 2.30pm and 8.30pm

ADMISSION: $35 to $70 from 24Owls

Legacy festival



International DJ John Fleming from the United Kingdom. PHOTO: BEERFEST ASIA



Singapore's newest electronic dance music festival, Legacy, which debuted at Sentosa's Siloso Beach last year, is going virtual this year with a jam-packed line-up.

Hosted by MC Deepak and Mr Boo, the free live stream on Mixcloud will showcase international DJs such as John Fleming from the United Kingdom, as well as local DJs such as duo Rave Republic, playing back-to-back sets.

WHERE: Stream it here.

WHEN: Dec 18, 5pm to 3.30am; and Dec 19, 3pm to 3.30am