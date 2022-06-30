Music Picks: Online rap concert, Jeremy Monteiro performance

The Rappers 2022 Online Concert

More than 15 rap acts from Taiwan came together to put on a concert on Dec 26, 2021, at the Zepp New Taipei performance venue.

A 49-minute recording of this show was uploaded onto the YouTube channel of The Rappers, Taiwan's first hip-hop competition reality show, on June 25, 2022.

Among the performers were musicians Sowut and BG8Locc, who are fixtures on the Taiwanese underground scene. Female dancer-rapper 7ling, rappers Popo J and Yappy, as well as actor-rapper Dr. Beauty also took to the stage.

Info: To watch the show, go to this website.

