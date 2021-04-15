Music picks: Online gigs, K-pop singer Baekhyun's mini-album

2021 Somewhere In Time Western Songs Concert

Taiwanese singers Coco Fang and Shennio Lin joined hands for an online concert on April 7, performing covers of English songs.

Fang sang Billy Joel's Just The Way You Are and The Carpenters' I Just Fall In Love Again, while Lin did renditions of Nat King Cole's L-O-V-E and Alicia Keys If I Ain't Got You. One of the highlights was Fang's heartfelt, piano-backed version of Rod Stewart's I Don't Want To Talk About It.

To watch the concert on YouTube, go to this link.

YouTube Music Night With Jam Hsiao

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, known for his powerful voice and electrifying energy, brought the house down during a concert to celebrate his birthday in March.

The show took place on a four-sided stage and Hsiao performed the first song, the rock number Truth Or Dare with the other four members of his band Lion.

There was also no shortage of headbanging when he belted the angsty Justice, but he did slow things down with ballads like A-Fei's Butterflies.

To view the concert on YouTube, go to this link.

R&B

Bambi

Baekhyun

4 stars

It is a pity South Korean singer-songwriter Baekhyun will be enlisting in the military in May.

His stellar third mini-album Bambi, released on March 30, has the potential to propel his career to greater heights.

It is well-rounded and immaculately put together. The sultry title track has a dark, noir-influenced music video that draws the viewer in.

Other notable songs include the sensual All I Got, which shows off Baekhyun's smooth falsetto; and Amusement Park, a feel-good, easy listen.

The six tracks explore different aspects of R&B, but are linked by the common theme of love.

The result is a cohesive work by Baekhyu, who is also amember of boy band Exo and leader of supergroup SuperM.