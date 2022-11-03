Music picks: Online concert with Taiwanese celebrities, Legacy Glowhard and JJ Lin concert

2022 Taoyuan City Zhongli District Pop Music Concert
Several Taiwanese acts came together in October to put on a concert at the Zhongli Zhongzheng Park in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City. Aiming to touch listeners of all ages, this year’s show – which was streamed live on YouTube – broke away from traditional folk songs to feature classic tunes from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as pop songs from the 2000s.
Among the acts were Taiwanese indie band Accusefive, who got the crowd bobbing along to their 2019 tune Somewhere In Time and 2020 hit Mischief.
There were also veteran acts, such as renowned Taiwanese singer-record producer Bobby Chen, who regaled the audience with his 1991 classic I Left Sadness To Myself as well as a cover of Wu Bai’s 1997 crowd-pleaser Love You Ten Thousand Years.
Other artistes who took the stage included Taiwanese singers Pets Tseng and Kumachen.
Info: To watch the show on YouTube, go to str.sg/wjWb
Legacy Glowhard
Get your dancing shoes ready as Singapore’s first hard dance festival is slated to take place on Saturday at The Coliseum at Resorts World Sentosa. The event, organised by the team behind the Legacy Festival, introduces an alternative blend of electronic dance music genres, and has a line-up of globally renowned DJs.
English record producer and DJ Darren Styles, who has more than one million monthly listeners on Spotify, will take the stage for the first time in Singapore. He will be alongside Australia’s DJ Dimatik, and Singapore’s DJ-producer Inquisitive, who is known for his unique blend of electronic dance hits and old-school turntable cut and scratch trickery.
The festival will also spotlight up-and-coming local talent, such as Atomix, 24, one of Singapore’s youngest self-taught hard dance music producers. He made his debut in 2019.
Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Saturday, from 3pm until late
Admission: From $78 via CardsPal (go to str.sg/wjWE)
JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022 Singapore
To celebrate his 20th anniversary, Singaporean superstar JJ Lin will kick off his concert tour from Singapore, where he will be playing over two nights at the National Stadium. He is the first local act to hold a concert at the venue since the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of Mandopop’s top acts, the 41-year-old has released 14 studio albums, produced more than 30 singles and countless music collaborations. He last performed at the venue in 2019, and has since released his 2020 record, Drifter • Like You Do, with tracks such as Embark, No Turning Back and The Lost Ones.
Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
MRT: Stadium
When: Friday and Saturday, 7pm
Admission: $148 to $348 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to str.sg/wrLJ) and at SingPost outlets