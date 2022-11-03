Music picks: Online concert with Taiwanese celebrities, Legacy Glowhard and JJ Lin concert

2022 Taoyuan City Zhongli District Pop Music Concert

Several Taiwanese acts came together in October to put on a concert at the Zhongli Zhongzheng Park in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City. Aiming to touch listeners of all ages, this year’s show – which was streamed live on YouTube – broke away from traditional folk songs to feature classic tunes from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as pop songs from the 2000s.

Among the acts were Taiwanese indie band Accusefive, who got the crowd bobbing along to their 2019 tune Somewhere In Time and 2020 hit Mischief.

There were also veteran acts, such as renowned Taiwanese singer-record producer Bobby Chen, who regaled the audience with his 1991 classic I Left Sadness To Myself as well as a cover of Wu Bai’s 1997 crowd-pleaser Love You Ten Thousand Years.

Other artistes who took the stage included Taiwanese singers Pets Tseng and Kumachen.

Info: To watch the show on YouTube, go to str.sg/wjWb

Legacy Glowhard

Get your dancing shoes ready as Singapore’s first hard dance festival is slated to take place on Saturday at The Coliseum at Resorts World Sentosa. The event, organised by the team behind the Legacy Festival, introduces an alternative blend of electronic dance music genres, and has a line-up of globally renowned DJs.