Music Picks: One Love Asia Festival Singapore, concerts by Kim Se-jeong and Qiu Fengze

One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2023
After its first run in 2022, the two-day music and lifestyle extravaganza for Mandopop lovers returns this weekend with an expanded line-up of acts, with each expected to perform a 40-minute set.
Saturday’s line-up will see Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien take the stage, together with fellow artistes Lala Hsu, Karencici, Nickthereal, Power Station and the Simply Live Band. Performances will start at 5.10pm.
From 5.30pm on Sunday, Taiwanese band 831, as well as singers Crowd Lu, Hins Cheung, Kelly Yu, A-Lin and Eve Ai, will take the stage.
An array of F&B choices, including Thai fish cake, chicken karaage and fried popiah, will be sold at the venue.
Where: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 5pm (doors open at 4pm)
Admission: From $158 (one-day general admission) to $328 (two-day premium admission) via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Info: www.facebook.com/OneLoveAsiaFest
2023 Kim Se-jeong 1st Concert Tour – The Door
K-drama fans will be familiar with South Korean actress Kim Se-jeong, who played a paranormal hunter in the South Korean fantasy series The Uncanny Counter (2020 to 2023) and a researcher in the romantic comedy series Business Proposal (2022).
The 27-year-old is also a singer and was formerly a member of K-pop girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan.
As a solo artiste, she released her first album Door on Sept 4, featuring uplifting tracks such as Voyage and Destiny. In support of the work, she is on her first concert tour, which will make a stop here on Friday.
Expect song and dance performances, hits from Kim’s drama series as well as songs that have never been performed live before.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: $148 to $258 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Qiu Feng Ze Deep Awakening Concert Tour Singapore 2023
Singaporean singer-songwriter Kenny Khoo, better known by his Chinese name Qiu Fengze, has come a long way – from participating in local singing competition Guinness Live! in 2012 to becoming a regular on the Taiwanese hosting circuit and a member of Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S).
The 34-year-old will stage his homecoming solo concert at The Star Theatre on Saturday, as part of his Deep Awakening concert tour, which kicked off in February and has made stops in Taipei and Hong Kong.
At his Singapore gig, Khoo will perform tracks from his latest album Deep Awakening (2022), such as Merfolk and Lonely Island, and reflect on the milestones of his music journey.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: $88 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets