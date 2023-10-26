Music Picks: One Love Asia Festival Singapore, concerts by Kim Se-jeong and Qiu Fengze

One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2023

After its first run in 2022, the two-day music and lifestyle extravaganza for Mandopop lovers returns this weekend with an expanded line-up of acts, with each expected to perform a 40-minute set.

Saturday’s line-up will see Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien take the stage, together with fellow artistes Lala Hsu, Karencici, Nickthereal, Power Station and the Simply Live Band. Performances will start at 5.10pm.

From 5.30pm on Sunday, Taiwanese band 831, as well as singers Crowd Lu, Hins Cheung, Kelly Yu, A-Lin and Eve Ai, will take the stage.