Music Picks: New year countdown parties at Zouk and Sentosa, 555 Thai Music Festival

Zouk presents Ferry Corsten with Hong
Dutch electronic dance music stalwart Ferry Corsten will hold court at nightclub Zouk’s New Year’s Eve party.
The wide breadth of his discography dating back to the 1990s runs the gamut of trance, progressive house, ambient and melodic techno.
Corsten has also released projects under many monikers, including System F, Moonman, Ferr and Gouryella, a collaboration with Tiesto.
In 2022, he was knighted as Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau by the Dutch king, the third DJ to be honoured after Tiesto in 2003 and Armin Van Buuren in 2011.
His list of accolades also includes two Best Trance DJ wins in 2005 and 2007 at the DJ Awards in the Spanish dance mecca of Ibiza.
Where: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road
MRT: Clarke Quay
When: Dec 31, 10pm
Admission: From $50 (with one drink), go to ticketing.zoukclub.com
Sentosa Countdown Party
Sentosa’s New Year’s Eve party is a family-friendly affair where children are welcome.
Taking place near the beach at Palawan Green, the skies will light up with a drone show as well as fireworks. Kids below seven get to enter for free.
You can have a picnic and also dance. The line-up of DJs includes Jerms, the winner of Sentosa’s DJ Spin Off Champion contest who has held the decks at clubs such as Chupitos, Prism and 1880. Other DJs performing include Andrew T and Mr Boo.
There will be outdoor movie screenings, arcade games and food stalls. Parents can keep the kids occupied with activities such as face painting, scratch art, a ball pit and a foam pit.
Where: Palawan Green, Sentosa
MRT: Harbourfront
When: Dec 31, 5pm
Admission: $10 for children aged seven to 15 and $30 for those aged 16 and above, via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets. Free for children below seven
555 Thai Music Festival
555, a festival named after the Internet slang for laughter, features an all-Thai line-up of performers.
Among them are Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, singers and stars of boys’ love series I Told Sunset About You (2020 to 2021).
One of Thailand’s most prominent rock bands, Potato, which is fronted by singer Patchai Pukdesusook, also known as Pup, will also perform.
Also on the bill are seven-member girl group 4EVE and Thai-Belgian singer-songwriter-actress Violette Wautier.
DJs from Thailand nightclub Space Plus Bangkok, including Faahsai and XY, will helm the decks.
The event is only for those 14 and above.
Where: Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: Harbourfront
When: Jan 3, 3.30pm
Admission: $149 for a single ticket, $141.75 each for a bundle of four and $134.50 each for a bundle of 10 via Klook (www.klook.com)