Music Picks: New year countdown parties at Zouk and Sentosa, 555 Thai Music Festival

Zouk presents Ferry Corsten with Hong

Dutch electronic dance music stalwart Ferry Corsten will hold court at nightclub Zouk’s New Year’s Eve party.

The wide breadth of his discography dating back to the 1990s runs the gamut of trance, progressive house, ambient and melodic techno.

Corsten has also released projects under many monikers, including System F, Moonman, Ferr and Gouryella, a collaboration with Tiesto.

In 2022, he was knighted as Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau by the Dutch king, the third DJ to be honoured after Tiesto in 2003 and Armin Van Buuren in 2011.

His list of accolades also includes two Best Trance DJ wins in 2005 and 2007 at the DJ Awards in the Spanish dance mecca of Ibiza.

Where: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Dec 31, 10pm

Admission: From $50 (with one drink), go to ticketing.zoukclub.com

