Music Picks: Music festival Coachella live stream and concerts by A-Lin and Sushma Soma

Coachella live stream

If you missed the live stream of the first weekend of music festival Coachella, which features tentpole names such as Blackpink and Bad Bunny, fret not.

Performances on the second weekend of the famed music festival that takes place annually in the Californian desert will also be streamed live on YouTube. The same acts perform on both weekends.

The first weekend saw plenty of sizzling sets. Blackpink made history as the first K-pop group to headline the festival, while Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the first Spanish-language artiste to headline. The recently reunited American pop-punk stalwarts Blink-182 played a surprise set.

As is the tradition in previous editions of Coachella, there were a lot of unannounced collaborations. American hip-hop act Metro Boomin’s set featured a star-studded line-up that included rappers and singers such as The Weeknd, Future, 21 Savage and John Legend. American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish sang on British singer Labrinth’s set, while Bad Bunny brought out American rapper Post Malone during his performance.

Where: Online at https://str.sg/i4H8

When: Saturday to Monday, from 7am Singapore time

