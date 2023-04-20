Music Picks: Music festival Coachella live stream and concerts by A-Lin and Sushma Soma

Coachella live stream
If you missed the live stream of the first weekend of music festival Coachella, which features tentpole names such as Blackpink and Bad Bunny, fret not.
Performances on the second weekend of the famed music festival that takes place annually in the Californian desert will also be streamed live on YouTube. The same acts perform on both weekends.
The first weekend saw plenty of sizzling sets. Blackpink made history as the first K-pop group to headline the festival, while Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the first Spanish-language artiste to headline. The recently reunited American pop-punk stalwarts Blink-182 played a surprise set.
As is the tradition in previous editions of Coachella, there were a lot of unannounced collaborations. American hip-hop act Metro Boomin’s set featured a star-studded line-up that included rappers and singers such as The Weeknd, Future, 21 Savage and John Legend. American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish sang on British singer Labrinth’s set, while Bad Bunny brought out American rapper Post Malone during his performance.
Where: Online at https://str.sg/i4H8
When: Saturday to Monday, from 7am Singapore time
A-Link With Passengers 2023
In 2022, Taiwanese diva A-Lin was the first pop singer to put on a major concert in Singapore without social distancing since the pandemic started.
The three-hour show saw 8,000 concert-starved fans singing along to tunes that included songs from her 2022 album, Link.
She is set to return to the same venue, the Singapore Indoor Stadium, for another show.
Like the 2022 gig, the upcoming concert is part of her A-Link With Passengers world tour.
The new show promises to be a grander affair, with a refreshed repertoire, new costumes and a larger posse of dancers.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: From $98 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Sushma Soma – Home
Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma, winner of the National Arts Council’s Young Artist Award in 2020, will stage the debut live performance of her album, Home.
The album, released in 2022, reflects on her relationship with nature, as well as the connection between humans and the environment.
The singer worked on the album with American composer and musician Aditya Prakash, while the live performance is a collaboration with Indian musicians Adyar D. Balasubramani on wind instrument nadaswaram and N. Deepan on traditional drum parai.
The production is part of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society’s 19th edition of Festival of Arts, from April 20 to May 1.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Saturday, 3 and 7.30pm
Admission: $35 from Sistic