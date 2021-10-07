Music Picks: Mid-Autumn Festival concert, debut album by girl group Itzy

Mid-Autumn Festival Concert In The Greater Bay Area 2021

To celebrate theMid-Autumn Festival, a host of celebrities performed at a concert on Sept 21 in the Greater Bay Area, also known as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Among the performers was Hong Kong singer G.E.M., who sang the Cantonese song I Like You, and Chinese diva Faye Wong, who performed Bay, the event's theme song.

The sweet duet A Night With Blooming Flowers And A Full Moon was given a zither-accompanied rendition by Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung and Karry Wang, the leader of Chinese boy band TFBoys. His band mate Roy Wang also performed a solo number, Flowing Youth.

New Taipei Love & Concert

On Oct 2, several entertainers from Taiwan performed at a charity concert co-organised by the New Taipei City Government and the Taiwan U-Life Association.

Taiwanese actress-singer Daisy Fong did a cover of Like You, originally sung by Singaporean singer Kit Chan.

Taiwan-based singer Bii sang his 2019 song I Miss You More, the upbeat number Love More, as well as his new song Don't Blow Away.

Review | Pop/Hip-hop

Crazy In Love, Itzy

4 stars

South Korean girl group Itzy might have debuted only in 2019, but its five members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna - are already making waves in the K-pop world.

They are the first and only K-pop girl group to achieve a "rookie grand slam", meaning they scooped "rookie of the year" prizes at five major awards shows - the Golden Disc Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.

So expectations are high for their 16-track debut album Crazy In Love, but the quintet do not disappoint with their catchy, high-energy numbers.



South Korean girl group Itzy. PHOTO: ITZY / FACEBOOK



Lead single Loco, about being madly in love with someone, impresses with its brass-heavy instrumentation and a visually stunning music video.

The hip-hop number Swipe overflows with attitude, while Sooo Lucky is cute and bouncy without being irritating.

The fun stops after the ninth song, though, as the rest of the album consists of instrumental tracks and the English version of Loco.

Still, the album makes for a great soundtrack for a girls' night out.