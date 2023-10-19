Music Picks: Mamma Mia!, Sheila Majid’s big band show and concert-theatre performance Rock Santai

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!, the feel-good romp set to Swedish pop group Abba’s beloved classics, is back in Singapore.

One of the longest-running Broadway shows, the jukebox musical comedy was made into the 2008 hit film of the same name starring Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, who reprised their roles in the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Set on an idyllic Greek island and revolving around a woman, her daughter and the three men who could be the daughter’s biological father, Mamma Mia! was staged in Singapore in 2018 and 2014.

Seen by 65 million people worldwide, the musical will feature Abba hits ranging from the 1975 title track as well as Super Trouper (1980), Dancing Queen (1976) and Money, Money, Money (1976).

Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Thursday to Nov 5, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2 and 8pm; Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm

Admission: $68 to $203 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8826)

Sheila Majid Big Band Live In Singapore 2023