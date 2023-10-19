Music Picks: Mamma Mia!, Sheila Majid’s big band show and concert-theatre performance Rock Santai

Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia!, the feel-good romp set to Swedish pop group Abba’s beloved classics, is back in Singapore.
One of the longest-running Broadway shows, the jukebox musical comedy was made into the 2008 hit film of the same name starring Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, who reprised their roles in the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).
Set on an idyllic Greek island and revolving around a woman, her daughter and the three men who could be the daughter’s biological father, Mamma Mia! was staged in Singapore in 2018 and 2014.
Seen by 65 million people worldwide, the musical will feature Abba hits ranging from the 1975 title track as well as Super Trouper (1980), Dancing Queen (1976) and Money, Money, Money (1976).
Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Thursday to Nov 5, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2 and 8pm; Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm
Admission: $68 to $203 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8826)
Sheila Majid Big Band Live In Singapore 2023
Malaysian pop-jazz doyenne Sheila Majid’s concert will feature big-band-style reinterpretations of her discography of hits dating back to the 1980s.
She will be backed by a jazz orchestra of more than 20 musicians led by acclaimed Malaysian music director Mac Chew.
In March, she played a similar big-band-style show in Kuala Lumpur, her first major solo concert since the pandemic, as well as another big-band gig in Sabah in August.
The veteran singer has been attracting a new generation of fans after her early hits such as Sinaran (Rays), a song from her 1986 album Emosi (Emotion), went viral among young pop music fans. In 2022, DJs played remixes of the track at dance music festivals in the region, clips of which were then shared on TikTok.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: $68 to $298 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Rock Santai
A theatre-style show featuring skits and music performances of international and regional rock songs from the 1980s and 1990s, Rock Santai tells the story of young Singaporeans harbouring dreams of becoming rock stars.
The three lead performers include singer Fuad Rahman, whose music career received a boost when he took part in popular Malaysian reality singing competition Gegar Vaganza 9 in 2022 and ended up in the top eight.
Rounding up the cast are Ryzall Noh – the former singer of rock band Audionauts whose accolades include winning Most Popular Singapore Artist at regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik in 2013 – and singer Iskandar Ismail, who won the Suria reality singing competition SG Mania in 2014.
Where: The Star Gallery, Level 3 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Oct 28, 8pm
Admission: $155 via Startix (go to startix.sg)